Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: How each Indian batsman was dismissed on Day 1

Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane perished while trying to drive away from the body

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, things seemed promising for India as they began their Test series against Australia at Adelaide. However, the visitors squandered the advantage by unravelling rather quickly in the first session.

Capitalising on the hint of moisture underneath the fresh surface, Australia's pace attack wreaked havoc on India's undercooked top-order. Driving loosely against the new ball, the tourists slipped to 41/4.

While Cheteshwar Pujara displayed strong temperament to thwart the Aussie bowlers, Rohit Sharma looked like finding his rhythm. But the latter played a woeful shot at the wrong time and perished to the wiles of Nathan Lyon. Rishabh Pant's dismissal left India reeling at 127/6 in the 50th over.

Finding an able ally in Ravichandran Ashwin, a phlegmatic Pujara resuscitated India's fortunes by demonstrating admirable restraint and manipulating the field whenever scoring opportunities presented themselves.

With only the tail-enders for company, Pujara adeptly manoeuvred the strike and brought up his 16th Test century. The reliable right-hander's splendid knock singlehandedly hauled India to a fighting score of 250/9 at the end of the opening day's play.

In order of their dismissal, here's how each Indian batsman got out during the opening day of the Adelaide Test.

KL Rahul (2 off 8) - c Aaron Finch b Josh Hazlewood: The elegant opener succumbed while trying to cover drive a full delivery from Hazlewood. A hint of movement away and the right-hander paid the price for thrusting his hands without much feet movement. Finch safely grabbed the edge at third slip.

Murali Vijay (11 off 22) - c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc: After being hammered with the shorter length by Starc, Vijay fell for the one pitched up. Planting his front foot across, he drove without conviction and nicked the ball to wicket-keeper Paine.

Virat Kohli (3 off 16) - c Usman Khawaja b Pat Cummins: With nothing else but a slight shuffle, Kohli threw his hands at a wide half-volley from Cummins. The right-hander's slanted bat angle produced the edge and Khawaja pulled off a stunning catch at gully. Reacting quickly, he dived to his left and grabbed the sharp chance with one hand.

Ajinkya Rahane (13 off 31) - c Peter Handscomb b Josh Hazlewood: As he has often done in his career thus far, Rahane attempted a wild waft to an enticing length early in his innings. Hazlewood extracted late away movement to get the outside edge. Handscomb, at second slip, did the rest.

Rohit Sharma (37 off 61) - c Marcus Harris b Nathan Lyon: Having registered a six off the previous ball, Rohit decided to chance his luck again. Aware of the batsman's tricks, Lyon pulled the length back to defeat him in the air. The right-hander's ungainly hoick across the line settled into the hands of debutant Harris at deep square-leg.

Rishabh Pant (25 off 38) - c Tim Paine b Nathan Lyon: Operating from around the wicket, Lyon outclassed Pant by generating sharp turn and decisive bounce. The classical off-spinner found the ideal line and perfect length to procure the edge. Paine made a tough catch appear easy behind the stumps.

Ravichandran Ashwin (25 off 76) - c Peter Handscomb b Pat Cummins: Hitting the in-between length, Cummins squared up Ashwin with an unplayable delivery. The angle looked like coming in but the ball straightened at the last instant to take the leading edge. Handscomb picked up his second catch at second slip.

Ishant Sharma (4 off 20) - b Mitchell Starc: The second new ball did the trick for Starc. A trademark fast and full in-swinger from the left-arm pacer. The static-footed Ishant had no chance whatsoever to prevent the ball from ricocheting off his pads into the stumps.

Cheteshwar Pujara (123 off 246) - run out Pat Cummins: Judging by the serenity with which Pujara was batting, Australia needed something special to obtain his wicket. In order to take strike for the succeeding over, the centurion tried to pinch a quick single. Despite being off balance, a sprawled up Cummins produced a sensational direct hit to end the masterful knock.

