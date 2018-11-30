Australia vs India 2018-19: Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test centuries against Australia

V Shashank

Virat Kohli currently holds the third position in terms of centuries in India-Australia Test series

India-Australia Test encounters can't be talked about without mentioning the majestic knocks essayed by the batsmen from both sides. As the batsmen have attempted to tame the opposition's bowling unit, they have scripted some truly memorable stories of their own.

The Indo-Australian rivalry has witnessed many centuries from Indian batsmen, and almost all of the century-makers have been all-time greats. With the touring Indian side being considered the favorites to lift the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it's time to shed some light on the Indian batsmen with the highest centuries against Australia.

#5 Murali Vijay - 4 centuries

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay enjoys a terrific record against the Aussies in the red-ball arena. The 34-year-old has slammed four hundreds and six fifties in 13 Tests, and has managed to aggregate a tally of 1,275 runs.

Being an experienced campaigner of the game with a terrific Test record under his belt, we can expect the Indian opener to amass a ton or two more in the forthcoming four-match Test series.

#4 VVS Laxman - 6 centuries

VVS Laxman

Regarded as one of the most skillful cricketers to have ever emerged from Andhra Pradesh, Laxman was a gem of a player when it came to performing against the Australian unit.

The 45-year-old competed in a total of 29 Tests against the Aussies and accumulated 2,434 runs, in the process garnering six centuries and eight fifties to his name. Laxman scored his runs at an average of 49.67, and occupies the fourth spot in the list of leading Test centurions.

