×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India 2018-19: Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test centuries against Australia

V Shashank
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
139   //    30 Nov 2018, 19:45 IST

Virat Kohli currently holds the third position in terms of centuries in India-Australia Test series
Virat Kohli currently holds the third position in terms of centuries in India-Australia Test series

India-Australia Test encounters can't be talked about without mentioning the majestic knocks essayed by the batsmen from both sides. As the batsmen have attempted to tame the opposition's bowling unit, they have scripted some truly memorable stories of their own.

The Indo-Australian rivalry has witnessed many centuries from Indian batsmen, and almost all of the century-makers have been all-time greats. With the touring Indian side being considered the favorites to lift the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it's time to shed some light on the Indian batsmen with the highest centuries against Australia.

#5 Murali Vijay - 4 centuries

Murali Vijay
Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay enjoys a terrific record against the Aussies in the red-ball arena. The 34-year-old has slammed four hundreds and six fifties in 13 Tests, and has managed to aggregate a tally of 1,275 runs.

Being an experienced campaigner of the game with a terrific Test record under his belt, we can expect the Indian opener to amass a ton or two more in the forthcoming four-match Test series.

#4 VVS Laxman - 6 centuries

VVS Laxman
VVS Laxman

Regarded as one of the most skillful cricketers to have ever emerged from Andhra Pradesh, Laxman was a gem of a player when it came to performing against the Australian unit.

The 45-year-old competed in a total of 29 Tests against the Aussies and accumulated 2,434 runs, in the process garnering six centuries and eight fifties to his name. Laxman scored his runs at an average of 49.67, and occupies the fourth spot in the list of leading Test centurions.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
V Shashank
ANALYST
Cricket fanatic to the core
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs versus Australia
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 4 Indian batsmen pivotal to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with the most number of double hundreds...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 player battles that can...
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could have a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India can the Test...
RELATED STORY
10 cricketers with most consecutive ODI centuries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| 11:00 PM
IND 358/10
CAXI 356/6 (102.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Cricket Australia XI trail India by 2 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us