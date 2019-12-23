Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20: Tom Blundell to replace Jeet Raval for Boxing Day Test

Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Tom Blundell scored an unbeaten 59 off 70 deliveries which included 10 boundaries.

New Zealand opener Jeet Raval is set to be dropped from the playing eleven and replaced by Tom Blundell, who scored an unbeaten half-century in the practice game versus Victoria XI.

The 29-year-old played some positive strokes and scored 10 boundaries in his short innings which was enough to seal his spot in the playing eleven for the MCG Test.

"I feel like I can do a good job wherever," Blundell told post the confirmation of his place in the playing eleven.

"This game I've been given the opportunity to open, so I'm really looking forward to Boxing Day," he further added.

Blundell has an unbeaten Test century to his name which came against West Indies back in 2017 but that was at number seven as a wicket-keeper. He has played 93 games so far in his career but has never opened or batted in the top order. However, the fact that he is the only batting option available to New Zealand in their squad is what went his way and his unbeaten fifty was like an icing on the cake.

"I'll probably try to still bat the same," reckoned Blundell.

"It's just the first 30 balls I'll just have to be a bit more patient outside the off-stump, and if I can last those 30 balls, then hopefully, I can bat a bit more positively," he signed off.