Australia vs New Zealand 2019/20: Warner, Lyon help hosts complete series whitewash

Australia completed a 3-0 demolition of New Zealand by winning the SCG Test by 279 runs.

Australia moved to within 64 points of India in the ICC World Test Championship points table after defeating New Zealand by 279 runs in the third and final Test.

Building on their overnight lead of 243 runs, Australia looked to score quickly. Joe Burns (40) and Marnus Labuschagne (59) played good hands but it was David Warner who stole the show with yet another hundred (111*), capping off what has been a fantastic summer for the Australian opener.

After declaring at 217-2, Australia set New Zealand a target of 416. New Zealand's openers could not replicate their first innings feat and got off to the worst possible start as Mitchell Starc dismissed both Tom Blundell and Tom Latham early on, leaving the visitors reeling at 4-2.

Jeet Raval and Glenn Phillips fell to Nathan Lyon's spin while Ross Taylor was trapped in front by Pat Cummins, putting New Zealand in deep trouble at 38-5.

Colin de Grandhomme then got together with BJ Watling and showed some intent. The duo added 69 runs for the sixth wicket before the former was removed by Lyon.

It was then one-way traffic as Starc cleaned up William Somerville while Lyon took the remaining wickets to complete his second five-wicket haul in the game.

New Zealand were bowled out for 136, giving Australia a 279-run victory and falling to a 3-0 series defeat.

