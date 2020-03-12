Australia vs New Zealand 2020, 1st ODI: 3 players to watch out for

Kyle Jamieson could wreak havoc in Australia

The 3-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand is all set to begin from tomorrow as the fans gear up to witness the Trans-Tasman rivalry play out on the cricket pitch. Australia and New Zealand have produced some great cricket matches in the past and hence, the excitement for this series is sky-high.

The two nations have decided to switch back to their retro kits for this series as the players will be seen donning the jerseys that were worn in the 1990s and 2000s. Talking about which team will emerge victorious in this series, the visitors will definitely have the upper hand as they have been unstoppable in this format.

On the other hand, Australia has lost an ODI series each to India and South Africa this year hence, they will be under pressure to win against New Zealand. Here are the 3 players who will be the centre of attention when these two teams lock horns in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

#3 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson shone in the series against India

After a dream debut against India, the 6 ft 8 inches tall New Zealand bowler, Kyle Jamieson will be keen to replicate his performances when he goes toe-to-toe with the Australian team. The Australian pitches will assist him a lot hence, he could be the 'X-factor' for the Kiwis in this series.

Given that the Australian batsmen have not played against him, they may find it hard to tackle his pace and bounce in Sydney. If New Zealand are to win this match then Jamieson needs to bring his 'A' game to the table.

#2 Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson can bowl at incredible speeds

The right-arm fast bowler from Auckland, Lockie Ferguson missed the series against India because of an injury. However, he has regained full fitness and the 28-year-old pacer will look to make a superb comeback against Australia. He looked in good touch while playing for Auckland in the domestic competitions of New Zealand.

The conditions in Australia are tailor-made for him and the Kolkata Knight Riders player will try to destroy the opposition batting lineup with his wicket-taking abilities. Ferguson has taken 67 wickets in the 36 ODI games that he has played which shows that he loves to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

#1 David Warner

Can David Warner regain his form in the ODI form

The left-handed Australian opener, David Warner kicked off the new decade with a bang as he played an unbeaten knock of 128 runs against India at the Wankhede Stadium. However, post that match, he has not been able to score more than 35 in ODI cricket. He has got out twice in single digits while he could aggregate only 64 runs in the series against South Africa.

The team management will expect Warner to step up and deliver the goods versus New Zealand as he knows the conditions in Australia very well and if he plays a big inning in Sydney, the momentum will swing in Australia's favour.