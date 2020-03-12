Australia vs New Zealand 2020: 3 Kiwi players to watch out for in the ODIs

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Martin Guptill

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series starting March 13, 2020 played for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. Both the teams arrive into the series having experienced contrasting results. While New Zealand blanked the Indian side 3-0 at home, the Aussies were whitewashed 0-3 by South Africa away.

The two teams will clash in the land of the kangaroos in what promises to be an exciting contest. The New Zealand side is in good form, with the batsmen amongst the runs, and the bowlers amongst the wickets. They will be high on confidence after thrashing the Indian side so comprehensively at home. The Kiwis also have several match-winners who can change the fortunes of their side in a matter of a few overs.

In this article, let us look at three of the New Zealanders to watch out for in the series.

#3 Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor was in scintillating form in the ODI series against India

Ross Taylor is the most experienced member of the New Zealand squad which is going to take on Australia. The veteran Kiwi batting legend has close to 8500 runs in ODI cricket and has been the backbone of the New Zealand batting order for more than a decade now.

In the recent ODI series against India, Taylor was in scintillating form. The 36-year old averaged a whopping 194.00 in the series, and played a pivotal role in New Zealand beating the visitors in the first two ODIs of the series. Taylor will be looking to carry forward that good form into the series against the Aussies.

#2 Kane Williamson

Williamson is a man who can seamlessly switch between caution and aggression.

The New Zealand skipper averages a healthy 47.71 in his ODI career, and is a man who can seamlessly switch between caution and aggression.

Kane Williamson has been in excellent form in ODI cricket. In the series against India, he could play just one match because of injury. But then, 2019 was a stunning year for the batting maestro. Williamson averaged a colossal 59.25 in 2019, hitting 2 centuries and 6 half centuries for his side. He is a man who uses the crease to good effect and can play the role of a floater to perfection. If the Aussies do not scalp him early, they will surely be in for a long leather hunt.

Advertisement

#1 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill is the only Kiwi batsman to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.

Martin Guptill is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball and is a man who can dominate any bowling attack on his day. He is one of the most explosive openers produced by New Zealand in ODI cricket.

In the ODI series against India, Guptill was in rollicking form with the bat. In the second ODI of the series, Guptill scored a sedate run-a-ball 79, and followed that up with a whirlwind 66 off just 46 balls in the final ODI of the series. Guptill will look to carry the good form into the ODI series against the Aussies, and the start that the Auckland born opener provides at the top of the order will be extremely crucial for the visitors.

You might also like | Australia vs New Zealand 2020 ODIs: Live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads