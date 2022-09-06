Australia vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting on September 6, Thursday at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns.

Australia are entering this series after winning the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe 2-1. Interestingly, Australia lost their most recent encounter against Zimbabwe and will miss Mitchell Marsh going into the series against the BlackCaps.

Interestingly, only five Aussie cricketers played a game at this venue. Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne and Adam Zampa are the five players.

New Zealand, on the other hand, is entering this series after winning the three-match ODI series against West Indies 2-1 in August 2022. After missing out on the final two games against the Caribbean side, Kane Williamson will be leading the side in the three ODIs vs Aussies.

The Cairns is hosting an international game for the first time since 2004.

Head-to-head record: Australia vs New Zealand in ODIs

The trans-tasman rivals have locked horns on 138 occasions in the ODI format, with Australia winning 92 games and New Zealand bagging 39 encounters. Seven contests ended without a result.

The last time these two sides met in the ODI series was way back in March 2020 when Australia won the only ODI by 71 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, September 6

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, 9.50 am

Thursday, September 8

Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, 9.50 am

Sunday, September 11

Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, 9.50 am

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Australia vs New Zealand ODI Series here.

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Australia vs New Zealand ODI Series:

Australia: Fox Cricket

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

UK: BT Sport

India: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

USA: ESPN

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Australia vs New Zealand ODI series 2022: Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy