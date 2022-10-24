Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 19

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the 19th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The Perth Stadium in Perth will host this exciting Group 1 fixture in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Australia didn’t have the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2022 as they faced New Zealand in their opening fixture and suffered a heavy loss. They were outplayed by the Kiwis at the SCG.

Bowling first, the Australian bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as New Zealand finished their innings on 200/3. Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets for the hosts. The batters in the chase never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out on 111. Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 28. They will now have to be on their toes while facing upbeat Sri Lanka in their next fixture.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, kickstarted their Super 12 campaign on a winning note. They beat Ireland comprehensively in their first game of the Super 12s at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. They have successfully carried forward their winning momentum after topping Group A in the Group stage.

After being asked to bowl first, the Lankan side did a fine job of restricting the Irish side to 128 in their 20 overs. They picked up eight wickets in total, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana finishing with two apiece. Kusal Mendis in the chase scored 68* at the top of the order as they chased down the total in 15 overs to win the game by nine wickets. They will be eager to repeat their performance against the hosts on Tuesday.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 19, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 25, 2022, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Australia vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Perth is expected to range between 9 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Australia

The Aussies got off to a losing start but expect them to back the same XI that featured against New Zealand on Saturday.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka missed out in the last game due to an injury. Expect him to walk back into the side if he gets fit for their game against Australia.

Probable XI

Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara/Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Australia vs Sri Lanka where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : David Warner to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes