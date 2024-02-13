Australia Women vs South Africa Women Test Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The South Africa Women's tour of Australia will conclude with the only Test which is scheduled to start on Thursday, February 15. The match will be played at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

Australia won both the T20I and ODI series by a 2-1 margin, respectively. They won the third ODI by 110 runs on the basis of the DLS method.

Australia last played a Test match against India in December last year. India won that match by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 75 runs in the fourth innings.

Lauren Cheatle and Heather Graham were a part of the squad against India and have been dropped from the series. Cheatle has undergone surgery for skin cancer on her neck and has been ruled out for the next few months. Sophie Molineux has been recalled to the side and played a Test match against India in 2021.

South Africa last played a Test match against England in 2022. The match ended in a draw. They last won a Test match against the Netherlands in 2007. Six out of 14 players have been selected in the Test squad for the first time for South Africa. Among the remaining eight players, Marizanne Kapp is the only player who has played more than one Test match for South Africa.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head in Test:

This will be the first Test match between the two teams. Hence, the head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Test Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 15 - Sunday, February 18

Only Test: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth - 8:30 AM

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Test Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Test Series 2024: Full Squads

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Meike De Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App