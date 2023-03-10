Australian batters who scored their maiden Test century in India

Cameron Green, the 23-year-old all-rounder who is seen as the next big thing in the cricketing world, scored his maiden Test century against India in the fourth match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Green scored 114 runs and shared a 208-run stand with Usman Khawaja (180).

In only his second Test match in Indian conditions, Green displayed immense skill and temperament to help the Aussies post a massive total of 480 in the first innings.

Green's knock helped him join a very elusive list of Australian cricketers who scored their maiden Test centuries in Indian conditions. Here's a look at the others who have achieved the feat.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, better known as the 'Big Show', scored his first and only Test century in Ranchi in March 2017. Maxwell scored 104 runs in the first innings, with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes. His efforts helped the visitors post a massive score of 451 runs on the board. He shared a 191-run stand with skipper Steve Smith (178*).

#2 Michael Clarke

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke also scored his maiden Test century in Indian conditions. Clarke reached the three-figure mark on his Test debut in Bangalore during the 2004-05 Border-Gavaskar Series. He scored 151 runs off 248 deliveries to help take Australia's score to 474 in the first innings.

The Aussies won the game by 217 runs and Clarke's efforts meant he was named player-of-the-match. The Aussies also ended up winning the series 2-1, the last time they won a Test series in India.

#3 Dean Jones

In the first Test of the 1986-87 Border-Gavaskar Series in Chennai, Dean Jones notched up his maiden Test ton in the first innings. Batting at number three, Jones scored 210 runs to help his side post a remarkable first innings score of 574-7. The match ended in a draw. Jones went on to play 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 3631 runs in the process.

#4 Paul Sheahan

Paul Sheahan, who represented Australia in 31 Tests from 1967 to 1974, scored his first Test century on Indian shores. In a Test match against India in Kanpur in the 1969-70 season, Sheahan struck a magnificent century while batting at No 6. Sheahan's 114-run knock helped his side take a 28 run lead in the first innings. The game, however, ended in a stalemate.

#5 Les Favell

Les Favell, who played 19 Tests for Australia from 1954 to 1961, was the first Australian player to score his maiden Test century in India.

He achieved the feat in Chennai in 1960. Opening the innings, Favell scored 101 runs - his only Test century - which helped the Aussies post a total of 342 on the board. The visitors eventually won the game by an innings and 55 runs as the hosts put up two disappointing batting performances.

