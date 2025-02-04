Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja - who should India pick in their playing 11 for 1st IND vs ENG ODI 2025?

After a dominant performance in the five-game T20I series against England, which Team India won 4-1, the focus now shifts to 50-over cricket. The three-game ODI series between India and England will kick off on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

The series will be crucial for both teams as they prepare for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19. Before the action starts, however, the hosts must resolve the dilemma of selecting the right playing XI to ensure a well-balanced squad.

While most spots in the lineup are already settled, the competition between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who offer similar skill sets, presents a challenge for India’s think tank.

Trending

In this article, we’ll analyze who should make the cut for India’s playing XI in the first ODI against England: Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel.

#1 Comparing the stats and recent records of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in ODIs

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has played 197 ODIs for India, scoring 2,756 runs at an average of 32.42 and a strike rate of 85.06, including 13 fifties. With the ball, he has taken 220 wickets at an average of 36.07, including two five-wicket hauls. Over the past two years (2023-24), Jadeja has featured in 26 ODIs, scoring 309 runs at an average of 30.90, while also claiming 31 wickets.

In contrast, Axar Patel has played 60 ODIs, scoring 568 runs at an average of 19.58 and a strike rate of 93.57, including two fifties. As a bowler, the 31-year-old has picked up 64 wickets at an average of 32.56. Over the last two years (2023-24), Axar has appeared in 13 matches, scoring 219 runs and taking nine wickets.

#2 Current form

Ravindra Jadeja’s most recent international outing was during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), where the veteran all-rounder scored 135 runs in five innings at an average of 27, including a half-century, and took four wickets.

The 36-year-old also featured in Saurashtra’s final two matches of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, amassing 57 runs in two innings and claiming 12 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel played in the recent five-match T20I series against England. While the left-handed batter scored just 37 runs in four innings, he impressed with the ball, taking six wickets in as many innings.

#3 Team Combination requirements

Team India’s top six are already well-defined, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opening the batting. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya are expected to anchor the middle order.

In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami are likely to lead the pace attack, while Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar will take on the spinning duties. The competition for the second spin-bowling all-rounder spot, alongside Sundar, is between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Both players offer similar skill sets, but the choice depends on the team’s requirements. If India is aiming to bolster their batting depth, Axar Patel may be the better option due to his strong ability against spin, offering added security if the top order collapses.

However, if the team seeks a more experienced all-rounder who can contribute under pressure with both bat and ball, Ravindra Jadeja would likely be the preferred choice.

Conclusion

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel bring valuable skills to the table, each offering a unique set of strengths for India’s ODI squad. Jadeja’s wealth of experience, consistency, and ability to perform in pressure situations make him a reliable asset in key moments, especially with his experience in high-stakes international events.

On the other hand, Axar Patel’s aggressive batting and his ability to provide stability in the middle overs give him an edge when the team requires additional depth. Ultimately, the decision will depend on India’s specific needs for the first ODI against England, with Jadeja likely being the safer and more balanced choice, making him the go-to option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news