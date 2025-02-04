"I feel there might not be a place for Jaddu" - Aakash Chopra on the likely spinners in India's playing XI for IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred spin-bowling lineup for the Men in Blue for the upcoming ODI series against England. He opined that Ravindra Jadeja might not get a place in the hosts' playing XI.

India and England will square off in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav are the other three spinners in the hosts' squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked to pick the Men in Blue's likely spin-bowling combination for the England ODIs.

"I feel you will 100 percent get a batter at No. 8 because this team does not have that much confidence in batting at the moment. So one bowler will get compromised. Two of the three finger-spin all-rounders who bat left-handed will play," he responded (4:00).

Trending

"I feel Axar will get the first place. Washington Sundar will get the second place and you will have a wrist spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav, and then the two fast bowlers. I feel there might not be a place for Jaddu," Chopra added.

Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 220 wickets at an economy rate of 4.88 in 189 ODI innings. He has amassed 2,756 runs at an average of 32.42 in 132 knocks in the longer white-ball format.

"I felt GG liked him a lot" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar not being used properly in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Washington Sundar bowled only two overs in the two T20Is he played against England. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked about Washington Sundar not being used properly by Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir in the T20I series against England.

"It's a fair question. I felt GG (Gambhir) liked him a lot because he was selected out of turn. From nowhere did it seem that Washi would come for the Pune Test. He came, played, and did well too. He played the Test match in Perth as well and (Ravichandran) Ashwin didn't. So he was getting a chance to play first," he replied (6:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder can be better utilized in ODIs.

"However, suddenly, they have played him here (T20Is) but not used him well. They want to give him confidence but are unable to do so. However, I feel you can give him the confidence in ODI cricket. He might not have the power game in T20s at No. 8 or No. 9 but you can send him up the order in ODIs if there is a collapse and you need a left-hander, and he will do a very decent job," Chopra explained.

Aakash Chopra reckoned ODIs and Tests are Washington Sundar's stronger suits. He added that Axar Patel and Sundar might play ahead of Ravindra Jadeja because of that reason even though their combined ODI experience is lesser than the Saurashtra all-rounder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news