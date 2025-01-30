Axar Patel vs Washington Sundar - comparing their stats after 54 T20Is

Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are two important players in Team India's current T20I setup. The all-rounders offer multiple skills and are hence considered high utility players. While Ravindra Jadeja was the preferred spin bowling all-rounder across formats for a number of years, with him having retired from T20Is, Axar and Sundar will have a bigger role to play.

Even before Jadeja retired from T20Is, both Axar and Sundar had begun making a significant impact in the format. While one is a left-arm spinner and the other is an off-spinner, both players have the ability to bowl inside the powerplay. Also, either of the left-handed batters can be used as a floater in the batting order.

While Axar is slightly more experienced, with 69 T20Is to his credit, Sundar has represented India in 54 matches in the T20 format. On that note, we compare the stats of the two all-rounders after 54 T20Is.

Axar Patel vs Washington Sundar - Who has taken more wickets and has a better average after 54 T20Is?

In 54 T20Is, Sundar has picked up 48 wickets at an average of 23.50. The off-spinner has claimed 10 wickets in six innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 16 and 10 wickets in 10 innings against Bangladesh at an average of 18.40.

The 25-year-old has also picked up eight scalps in five innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 11.62 and five scalps in five innings against New Zealand at an average of 21.40. He has also picked up five wickets in seven innings against England, averaging 32.40, and five scalps in seven innings against the West Indies at an average of 30.20.

In 69 matches, Axar has claimed 70 wickets at an average of 22.07. After 54 T20Is, he had claimed 51 wickets at an average of 23.52. The left-arm spinner had picked up 14 wickets in eight innings against Australia at an average of 13.35, seven wickets in six innings against the West Indies at an average of 22.28 and seven scalps in six innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 19.85.

Axar had also picked up six wickets in five innings against New Zealand at an average of 20.83 and six wickets in 10 innings against South Africa, averaging 44.33. Against Afghanistan, he had picked up three wickets in three innings at an average of 16. He had three scalps from four innings at an average of 34.33 against Sri Lanka and one wicket in two innings against Pakistan, averaging 32.

Axar Patel vs Washington Sundar - Who has a better economy rate after 54 T20Is?

After 54 T20Is, Sundar has an economy rate of 6.94. The off spinner has an economy rate of 5.75 from 10 innings against Bangladesh and 9.25 from seven innings against England. Further, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder has an economy rate of 7.08 from three innings against Australia, 7.64 from five innings against New Zealand and 6.66 from six innings against Sri Lanka.

Looking at Axar, the left-arm spinner had an economy rate of 7.22 after 54 T20Is. He had an economy of 6.23 from eight innings against Australia and 8.91 from 10 innings against South Africa. Further, the Gujarat cricketer had an economy of 6.94 in five innings against New Zealand, 8.55 in three innings against England, 7.35 in four innings against Sri Lanka and 8.66 in six innings against the West Indies.

Axar Patel vs Washington Sundar - Who has a better batting strike rate after 54 T20Is?

Shifting focus to batting, Sundar has a strike rate of 121.38 after 54 T20Is. The left-handed batter has a strike rate of 146.34 from four innings against New Zealand, 250 from four innings against Bangladesh and 100 from four innings against England. He also has a strike rate of 131.57 from two innings against Sri Lanka.

After 54 T20Is, Axar had a strike rate of 142.16. The southpaw had a strike rate of 107.31 from seven innings against South Africa and 118.18 from four innings against Australia. He had a strike rate of 160 from two innings against England, 100 from three innings against New Zealand, 195 from three innings against Sri Lanka and 143.75 from five innings against the West Indies.

