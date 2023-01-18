Babar Azam sexting scandal: 5 top cricketers who were embroiled in shocking controversies

Whether on the field or off it, Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam seems to be making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A few videos and WhatsApp chats, allegedly featuring the Pakistani captain, are said to have been leaked online.

An Instagram user alleged that Babar behaved inappropriately with her. She also shared private photos and voice recordings of her alleged chats with Babar, which shocked social media.

According to some unconfirmed reports, Babar allegedly asked the girlfriend of a Pakistan cricketer to chat with him so that the player could keep his place in the team.

There have been mixed reactions to the stunning development on social media. While many trolled Babar, believing in the authenticity of the leaks, others backed him and expressed faith in his credibility.

The man himself hasn’t reacted to the controversy. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not release an official statement, they did respond to a report by Fox Cricket on the matter, terming the controversy as nothing more than unsubstantiated personal allegations.

Like showbiz celebs, sporting superstars also lead fickle lives. As such, Babar is not the first to find himself in the midst of a storm and won’t be the last.

We recall five previous instances when big names in cricket were embroiled in similar shocking controversies.

#1 Tim Paine

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine. Pic: Getty Images

Tim Paine was forced to quit as Australia’s Test captain for sending explicit messages, including an unsolicited picture of his genitals, to a former Cricket Tasmania employee. The sequence of events was quite bizarre as the keeper-batter had to step down in November 2021 over an incident that occurred four years ago.

The lewd messages that led to Paine’s downfall were sent in 2017, just before the cricketer was recalled to the Test team after a seven-year absence. A joint Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania investigation was also held, which cleared Paine. However, he was asked to step down once the indecent incident became public.

In his autobiography 'Tim Paine: The Price Paid', the former Australian captain hit out at Cricket Australia, stating that he felt ‘abandoned’ by the cricket board after the sexting scandal came to light.

#2 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami (left) and Hasin Jahan

In March 2018, Indian cricket received a massive jolt when pacer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan accused the cricketer of multiple extramarital affairs as well as domestic abuse. She even shared screenshots of some private chats, alleging the interactions took place between Shami and the women he was having affairs with.

An FIR was also registered against Shami and four other family members at a Kolkata police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. Another allegation leveled by Jahan was that Shami illegally accepted money from one Mohammed Bhai through a Pakistani woman named Alishba.

ANI @ANI Hasin Jahan,Cricketer Mohd Shami's wife on arrest warrant issued against Shami in domestic violence case: I'm grateful to judicial system. I have been fighting for justice more than a year now. You all know, Shami thinks that he is all too powerful, that he is a big cricketer. Hasin Jahan,Cricketer Mohd Shami's wife on arrest warrant issued against Shami in domestic violence case: I'm grateful to judicial system. I have been fighting for justice more than a year now. You all know, Shami thinks that he is all too powerful, that he is a big cricketer. https://t.co/5lNvTN8kgs

Throughout the controversy, Shami denied any wrongdoing and maintained that there was no truth to the shocking allegations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared the cricketer of corruption charges following an investigation.

The fast bowler admirably overcame the tough phase. However, in a chat with Rohit Sharma in 2020, he admitted having contemplated suicide thrice.

#3 Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley (right) poses with Shane Warne. Pic: Getty Images

The late Shane Warne was a wizard with the ball on the cricket field. However, off it, he found it very difficult to stay away from affairs and controversies, which led to his family life falling apart.

In 2000, he was accused of harassing a British woman. The latter claimed that the former cricketer texted her constantly. A few lewd calls and voice messages also emerged. Following the ugly incident, Warne lost Australia’s vice-captaincy.

In 2006, naked pictures of the former leg-spinner with British models in a room landed the former cricketer in another soup. After his first marriage went kaput, Warne got into a romantic relationship with British actress Liz Hurley. The two got engaged, but Hurley called off the engagement after coming to know of Warne’s affair with a porn star.

#4 Kevin Pietersen

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen. Pic: Getty Images

England great Kevin Pietersen was also involved in a sex scandal during his playing days. He briefly dated Playboy model Vanessa Nimmo, but then broke up with her through an SMS. An enraged Nimmo made details of their affair public.

She told a tabloid:

"Kevin was desperate for sex and kept pestering me all day. I certainly wasn't hit for six by his performance.”

Towards the second half of his international career, Pietersen was also dropped from the England team for sending derogatory texts about Andrew Strauss and Andy Flower to South African cricketers during a Test match at Headingley.

#5 Chris Gayle

Mel McLaughlin (left) and Chris Gayle. Pic: Channel 10

Chris Gayle has also found himself in trouble in the past for taking his 'larger than life' image too far. During the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup, the Sri Lankan police arrested three British women who were found ‘socializing’ in Gayle’s hotel room.

The former West Indies captain was also slammed for his inappropriate remarks towards Channel 10 reporter Mel McLaughlin during the BBL in 2016. He told McLaughlin during an interaction:

"That's the reason why I'm here, just to see your eyes for the first time. It's nice so. Hopefully we can win this game and have a drink after. Don't blush, baby."

Gayle apologized following the controversy but claimed that it was a simple joke and that his comments were blown out of proportion.

Also Read: KS Bharat vs Ishan Kishan - who should be India's wicketkeeper for the Australia Tests

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes