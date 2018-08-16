Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
How will India fare at Trent-Bridge?

Umang Sethi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
452   //    16 Aug 2018, 16:29 IST

After losing the first two test matches against the English team, the question is what to expect when we play the third match at Trentbridge (Nottingham) on 18th August. Will the Indian team suffer another defeat or will they be able to hold on to a draw or the improbable win over the hosts. I say improbable because:

1) The ground is a fortress England. Since India's seven-wicket victory in July 2007, England has lost once in eight Tests (last summer's 340-run loss to South Africa)

2) 2005 Ashes was regained at this very ground

3) England regained the Ashes in 2015, and their potent pace attack thrives under such swing conducive conditions

For India, it is important that they enter the match with a positive frame of mind. They would need to make a few changes in their playing eleven which could mean the inclusion of:

1)     Shikhar Dhawan in place of Murli Vijay: Vijay has looked out of sorts in the four innings he has played. The inclusion of Dhawan makes it a left-right combination with Rahul. It will mean the bowlers change their line once a single is taken. This can be frustrating for the bowlers as they may find it difficult to settle into a rhythm. In the last match, all batsmen were right-handers. Also, when Dhawan gets going, the run rate will be healthy and pressure will be on England

Pujara and Kohli should continue at 3 & 4 respectively

2)     Rishabh Pant in place of Pandya: He is an attacking batsman. Rahul Dravid had recently shared on the ‘India-A’ tour regarding the maturity of Pant and the fact that he has the ability to bat as per the situation. He will add depth to the batting and can be the first choice gloveman in time to come

 

Pant can be India's
long term
answer to Adam Gilchrist

Rahanae, Karthik, and Ashwin should bat at 6, 7 & 8 respectively.

3)     Bumrah and Umesh to Replace Shami and Kuldeep: If fit, Bumrah is an automatic choice in the playing eleven. His control and execution of yorkers are lethal. Umesh adds to the pace and Ishant the experience.

The changes will not only help strengthen and deepen the Indian batting but will also add some venom to the much-needed bowling.

England, on the other hand, is spoiled for choices. It will be interesting to see whether they pick Stokes or continue with Woakes or both as they look to take an inaccessible lead of 3-0.

Kohli and the boys have it in them to make it 2-1. They need to trust their skill and remain positive.

