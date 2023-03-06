BAN vs ENG 2023: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch history and ODI records

The final game of the Bangladesh vs England ODI series will be played on Monday (March 6) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 11:30 am IST.

England have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The reigning world champions will be keen to continue their winning momentum and whitewash the hosts.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after back-to-back defeats at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Before the Tamim Iqbal-led outfit take on England in Chattogram, here are some key numbers you need to know from previous ODIs played at this ground.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram ODI records & stats

ODI matches played: 24

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Highest individual score: 210 - Ishan Kishan (IND) vs. Bangladesh, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/16 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) vs. West Indies, 2011

Highest team score: 409/8 - India vs. Bangladesh, 2023

Lowest team score: 44 - Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh, 2009

Average first innings score: 207

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium pitch report

The wicket in Chattogram helps both batters and spinners. If a batter gets going on, he could end up with a big score. India's Ishan Kishan smashed a double hundred in the last ODI at this stadium.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium last match

As mentioned earlier, Ishan Kishan scored a double century in the previous ODI at the venue. The game was played on December 10, 2022, where India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs.

Kishan's double hundred and Virat Kohli's century guided India to a mammoth total of 409-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Chasing 410 for victory, Bangladesh were skittled out for 182 runs in 34 overs.

Eighteen wickets fell in 84 overs in that game, with spinners taking seven of them, while 20 sixes were hit.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes