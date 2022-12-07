BAN vs IND 2022: 3 players who can score the most runs in the second ODI

Team India's batters had a day to forget on Sunday (4 December) as they were bundled out for a mere 186 runs and lost the first ODI against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue need to bounce back in the second game of the 3-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday (7 December) to ensure that the series goes to a decider.

Bangladesh batters, too, showed a lack of application in their innings and made a meal out of the run-chase. Had Mehidy Hasan Miraz not played a blinder of an innings to take his side home, the hosts would've endured a dreadful defeat on Sunday.

The batting units of both the teams will look to grab their second opportunity in the series when the two Asian sides meet on Wednesday.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who are likely to make a telling contribution in the second ODI:

#1 Shreyas Iyer (India)

BCCI @BCCI



Birthday wishes to



#TeamIndia An aggressive batter & a livewire on the field!Birthday wishes to @ShreyasIyer15

Recently turned 28, Shreyas Iyer is one of India's most consistent run-getters, especially in the 50-over format currently. With 639 runs at an average of just under 60 across 13 innings this year, the Mumbai lad has grabbed most of his opportunities in 2022.

Iyer looked positive during his innings in the first ODI as well, hitting two exquisite drives to settle in. However, a lapse in concentration saw him lose his wicket against his nemesis - a short-pitched delivery.

Come the second ODI, the right-hander would want to make amends and make sure to justify his great form.

#2 Litton Das (Bangladesh)

Litton Das is a very reliable batsman for his team

Bangladesh's stand-in skipper Litton Das played well in the opening game until he was dismissed down the leg off Washington Sundar's bowling in the first ODI. Das was the top-scorer for his team in the game, scoring a well-made 41 off 63 balls, which included three boundaries and a six.

The 28-year-old has a knack for coming up big against the Men in Blue, having scored 268 runs at an average of just under 40 in seven innings, including a hundred. Moreover, his rampant quick-fire half-century at the T20 World Cup 2022 is still afresh in the memory of Indian fans.

Bangladesh will bank on Das to come good and showcase his talent once again against a relatively young Indian bowling attack.

#3 Virat Kohli (India)

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #indvsban Virat Kohli needs to find his form back in the ODIs now 🏏

2022 has been a dramatic year for modern-day legend Virat Kohli. The former India skipper started the year on a dull note before hitting his straps post the 2022 Asia Cup.

He got into his groove at the T20 World Cup 2022, ending the tournament as the highest run-getter with 296 runs at a mind-boggling average of 96.7.

Due to his ominous form, many would've hoped Kohli would assert his dominance against Bangladesh in the first ODI. However, a cut short Kohli's stay at the crease.

Given his plucky character and vast experience, India's talisman is expected to shrug off his last outing and focus on delivering his best against one of his favorite opponents.

Kohli has hurt Bangladesh many times before and will be confident of taking down their bowling attack. The Delhi lad has struck three fifties and as many hundreds against Bangladesh in just 13 ODI innings.

Moreover, his run-tally of 795 runs in Dhaka is the best among any visiting batter in ODIs.

With such extraordinary numbers to his name, Kohli would love to extend his tally against the Bangladesh team and help his team bag a crucial win on Wednesday.

