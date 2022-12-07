BAN vs IND 2022: 3 records that can be broken in the 2nd ODI 

Following their shocking defeat in the opening ODI, Team India will be hoping for a comeback when they go head-to-head against Bangladesh in the second fixture at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

The Men in Blue failed to get their innings going after being asked to bat first, managing only 186 runs before being bowled out.

The target was always going to be gettable for the hosts. However, a great fight shown by the Indian bowlers saw them claim as many as nine wickets for 136 runs.

The visitors were on the verge of clinching victory when Mehidy Hasan Miraz snatched a win from the jaws of defeat for Bangladesh, courtesy of his match-winning 38 run-knock off 39 balls.

The Indian bowlers lacked planning and execution in bagging Bangladesh's elusive last wicket and will hope to come good today.

The second ODI in Dhaka offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#3 Bangladesh can win two back-to-back ODI series against India for the very first time

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda India has been unveiled 🏏



📸: Bangladesh Cricket



#BANvIND #CricketTwitter The trophy for the ODI series between BangladeshIndia has been unveiled 🏏📸: Bangladesh Cricket The trophy for the ODI series between Bangladesh 🆚 India has been unveiled 🏏🏆📸: Bangladesh Cricket #BANvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/vmufHDMZJo

Having been unbeaten in an ODI series at home since 2016, Bangladesh have a stellar record in their own backyard.

The Bangla Tigers now also have a golden chance to secure the ongoing series against India and defeat their Asian neighbors in back-to-back ODI rubbers for the very first time.

The last ODI series between India and Bangladesh back in 2016 saw the Tigers beat Team India by a 2-1 margin.

If Bangladesh manages to beat India on Wednesday, the hosts will create history.

#2 Virat Kohli needs to take two more catches to become the Indian with the second-most catches in ODIs

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A great catch by King Kohli.

A great catch by King Kohli. https://t.co/MHRGouU9F6

One of India's greatest servants in cricket, Virat Kohli has toppled countless records and can break another one in the second ODI.

Being the phenomenal athlete that Kohli is, the Delhi batter has grabbed a total of 139 catches across 261 innings in ODIs. This is the third-most by any Indian player, behind two former legends in Mohammad Azharuddin (156) and Sachin Tendulkar (140).

If Kohli manages to bag at least two more catches on Wednesday, he will surpass Tendulkar's tally of 140 catches and become the Indian with the second-most number of catches in ODIs.

#1 Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of becoming the fastest Indian ever to reach 1500 ODI runs (by innings)

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter Birthday boy Shreyas Iyer is set to break every record 🤌🏻 Birthday boy Shreyas Iyer is set to break every record 🤌🏻💯#crickettwitter https://t.co/IAKnjrpAhl

Averaging just below 50, Shreyas Iyer has had a terrific start to his ODI career. He has been one of India's most consistent run-getters in the format this year and is also on the verge of creating a personal milestone.

With 1452 runs in just 33 ODI innings, Iyer could become the fastest Indian batter (by innings taken) to score 1500 runs.

If the Mumbai lad manages to accumulate 48 runs in the Bangladesh series, he will surpass KL Rahul's record of taking 36 innings to reach 1,500 ODI runs.

