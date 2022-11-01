BAN vs IND Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Shakib Al Hasan made some startling comments ahead of the Bangladesh vs India 2022 T20 World Cup clash, to be played at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

The Bangladesh skipper bizarrely claimed that his team isn't here to win the World Cup, and that it'll be classified as an upset if they manage to beat India. While the second part of the statement might be true, the first half was an appalling reflection of Shakib's mindset, especially since the Tigers will qualify for the semi-finals if they win their remaining two Super 12 matches.

India are the definite favorites, despite their recent loss to South Africa. The Men in Blue failed to clinch key moments in the game against the Proteas, but their wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands have ensured that they're in pole position to clinch a semi-final spot. They are scheduled to play Zimbabwe after this, an opposition Bangladesh defeated coming into this game.

Can India get back to winning ways in the T20 World Cup? Or can Bangladesh push them close like they did in 2016, and perhaps even hold their nerve this time?

Bangladesh vs India Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and India?

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Will India make any changes to their side? Axar Patel was replaced by Deepak Hooda in the previous game, but Bangladesh have four left-handers in their top six and the left-arm spinner might not have too much to do with the ball. Yuzvendra Chahal may also continue to be left out, with Ravichandran Ashwin enjoying the rub of the green against southpaws.

India's bowling attack has largely delivered in the T20 World Cup. The team's main concern is the form of opener KL Rahul, who will be up against an in-form Taskin Ahmed. If Rahul can overcome his form woes and captain Rohit Sharma can contribute at the other end, the Men in Blue could bank on their middle order to help them post a sizeable total.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, simply don't have the batting resources needed to challenge India. None of their batters have been consistent in the T20 World Cup, and although Shakib hinted at making changes ahead of the India clash, there's no easy fix to the Tigers' problems.

If they bowl first, something they might do with rain on the forecast, India should be able to restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par score. And if they are asked to put a total on the board, Rohit Sharma and Co. might not find it too hard to make the most of the fresh conditions in Adelaide.

Bangladesh will have to play out of their skins to challenge India, who are highly likely to come away with two points.

BAN vs IND Match Prediction: India to win today

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will India beat Bangladesh on Wednesday? Yes No 0 votes