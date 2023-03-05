Bangladesh vs England, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and England are set to face each other in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Monday, March 6. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Jos Buttler's England claimed the ODI series 2-0 after winning the second game by 132 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. They also ended Bangladesh’s winning streak of seven bilateral ODI series at home since 2016.

The Tigers have lost only two of their last 15 bilateral ODI series at home and both their defeats came against England. Tamim Iqbal, who returned to international cricket after five months, will now be hoping that his team avoids a clean sweep in the last game of the series.

Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid were the stars for England in the second ODI. While Roy scored 132 off 124 while opening the batting, Curran and Rashid picked up four wickets apiece. Curran ran through Bangladesh’s top order by picking up three early wickets.

After Curran struck with the new ball, Rashid made inroads into the Tigers’ middle order. But it was Roy who won the Player of the Match award. Bangladesh need to sort out their batting issues while Mushfiqur Rahim’s form remains a big concern for them.

Bangladesh vs England Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs England, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 6, 2022, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram is generally an excellent one for batting. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. The last time an ODI was played at this venue, Ishan Kishan scored a double hundred. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Bangladesh vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 31 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 40s.

Bangladesh vs England Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh vs England Match Prediction

England had to fight hard to win their first game, but they were dominant on Friday. It won’t be a surprise if they go away with a series whitewash given the kind of cricket they are playing,

Prediction: England to win the match.

Bangladesh vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

