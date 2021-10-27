Bangladesh vs England Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

In 2015, when Ruben Hossain shattered James Anderson's stumps to take Bangladesh to a famous 15-run World Cup victory over England, it was clear the team was on an upward trajectory. While Bangladesh have been on the rise as expected over the last six years, few could've predicted just how formidable England would become in white-ball cricket.

Since then, England have clinched the 2019 World Cup and have revolutionized the way white-ball cricket is played. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have established themselves as a dangerous team that cannot be taken lightly anymore, with recent T20I series wins over New Zealand and Australia at home adding weight to their shortest-format credentials.

Bangladesh and England meet in the 2021 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 27 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with different agendas. While the Tigers will want to rebound from their defeat to Sri Lanka in a group where they have no margin for error, England will look to build on their mauling of defending champions West Indies.

Bangladesh had to take the tough route to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and needed victories over Oman and Papua New Guinea following their loss to Scotland. Shakib Al Hasan was the mastermind behind the two victories, and he will be the man to watch out for against England as well.

T20 World Cup 2021: Tigers vs Lions in defining Group 1 encounter

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh have lost Mohammad Saifuddin through injury, but they have a fairly settled lineup. Mohammad Naim has given them stable - if slightly slow - starts at the top of the order, and the experienced trio of Shakib, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim are in good nick.

Liton Das has had a horror tournament so far in both departments. He has managed only 56 runs in four games and dropped two regulation catches in the game against Sri Lanka, much to the frustration of his captain. Bangladesh will need the classy 27-year-old to step up to the plate.

Mustafizur Rahman, despite his obvious quality and decent Indian Premier League form, hasn't produced great results either. He will have support from Taskin Ahmed, who is likely to return to the playing XI against England, but he needs to lead the bowling attack with his cutters and yorkers.

Meanwhile, England will rely on their exceptional opening combination to set a good platform for the explosive middle order. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are two of the most dangerous T20I batters in the world right now, and with players like Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow to follow, they can afford to go hell for leather in the powerplay.

Captain Eoin Morgan hasn't had a notable knock in some time, while Dawid Malan's usage as a middle-order floater is something to keep an eye on. Otherwise, England have a solid bowling attack which picked up all 10 West Indies wickets rather easily. Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan should continue their good work in the absence of Mark Wood as the express pacer recovers from an ankle injury.

Overall, England's all-round might should prove to be too much to handle for Bangladesh. The Tigers are a spirited side but arguably the top white-ball team in the world might not be a hurdle they can cross easily.

Prediction: England to win Match 20 of the T20 World Cup

Edited by Sai Krishna

