Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of their three-match series on Tuesday, 25th May, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The hosts took a 1-0 lead with a 33-run win in the first ODI on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh got off to a slow start on a tricky wicket. However, skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim rallied back after the powerplay to build a half-century stand.

However, Dhananjaya de Silva picked up wickets of Tamim and Mohammad Mithun off successive deliveries, leaving Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

Mushfiqur Rahim then joined hands with the experienced Mahmudullah and provided some impetus to their innings. Despite losing some wickets towards the end, they finished with a decent total of 257/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, however, the Sri Lanka batters were tied down by some disciplined bowling from Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan was the star of the show with the ball and rattled Sri Lanka's top order right from the powerplay. Once Shakib entered the fray, Bangladesh seemed at more ease with the ball and pressured Sri Lanka into making mistakes.

After getting stranded at 102/6 after 27.3 overs, it looked like game over for the visitors. However, Wanindu Hasaranga carried on from where he left off against the Windies and forged partnerships with Dasun Shanaka and Isuru Udana to get Sri Lanka closer to the target. While his wicket extinguished any hope Sri Lanka had of winning, the lower-order depth they showcased bodes well for future games.

Both teams had plenty of positives and learnings to take from the game, which could make for an exciting 2nd ODI.

Match details

Date: May 25, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 01:00 PM (Local), 12:30 PM (IST), and 08:00 AM (BST).

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Weather Report

Rain is on the cards for this match, with some showers scheduled around the evening (local time). It should remain hot and humid, with an average temperature of around 33 degrees celsius. Captains winning the toss should opt to bowl first because of the possible rain.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Dhaka was tricky in the first ODI, with the pitch assisting the spinners throughout the game. Overcast conditions could impact the surface, with rain likely to make this a low-scoring encounter.

Predicted XIs

Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim starred with the bat for Bangladesh

Bangladesh should stick with the same playing XI they fielded for the first ODI. Both Liton Das and Mohammad Mithun will look to make up for their ducks and make some match-winning contributions.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga extended his great run of form

Sri Lanka could also opt to stick with the same playing XI after a not-so-bad outing, but Pathum Nissanka could make way for Niroshan Dickwella. Nissanka's impressive performances in the Test team have kept him in the ODI side, but with just fifty runs in four outings, they might opt to get Dickwella in.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C & WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka/ Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan

Match prediction

Bangladesh looked at ease in home conditions in the first match. With the wicket set to assist the spinners even more in the 2nd ODI, Bangladesh's batters seem stronger than Sri Lanka's, and that gives them the edge in this match.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: FanCode