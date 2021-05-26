Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series on Friday. Hosts Bangladesh have already clinched the series after winning the first two games.

Bangladesh ended up winning the rain-interrupted second ODI by 103 runs (DLS method), thanks to a match-winning ton from Mushfiqur Rahim and some tight bowling. Electing to bat after winning the toss, the hosts suffered a top-order collapse and were stranded at 74/4 in the 16th over.

However, amid some rain interruptions, Mushfiqur Rahim (125 off 127 balls) built partnerships with Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, and Mohammad Saifuddin to take Bangladesh to a decent total of 246.

In response, Sri Lanka's aggressive approach didn't pay off as they lost skipper Kusal Perera early in the chase. Post the conclusion of the powerplay, Bangladesh tightened the screws and the pressure got to the Sri Lankan batters.

Another middle-order collapse ensued as they slipped from 71/2 to 116/8, struggling to score runs off the spinners. Following another rain interruption, the match was reduced to a 40-over contest, with Sri Lanka finishing at 141/9 in 40 overs, losing the contest by 103 runs via the DLS method.

Bangladesh win the 2nd ODI and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/s8hlaHxOnp — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 25, 2021

The series loss could be a blessing in disguise for Sri Lanka, who can now play with more freedom in the third ODI. The upcoming game is likely to see some players making their debuts for their respective sides.

While it may look like a dead-rubber on paper, both teams will want to end the series with a win.

Match details

Date: May 28, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 01:00 PM (Local), 12:30 PM (IST), and 08:00 AM (BST).

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions and more rain interruptions are likely in Dhaka on Friday. While there shouldn't be too much rain as the game progresses, heavy showers could delay the start of the match. It should remain a hot and humid day, with the average temperature hovering around 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket hasn't been easy to bat on and the rain will complicate things for both the batters and the bowlers. While the pacers should get some assistance throughout the game, the spinners will come into play once the ball gets old. A relatively low-scoring match can be expected on Friday.

Predicted XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been dominant in this series so far.

Bangladesh should make a forced change, with Taskin Ahmed coming in for Mohammad Saifuddin. They could also opt to bring Mohammad Mithun back into the team in place of Mosaddek Hossain.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun/ Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Can Kusal Perera(R) lead his side to a consolation victory?

Sri Lanka could give some of their youngsters a chance in the third ODI. Niroshan Dickwella could play in place of the misfiring Pathum Nissanka. Asitha Fernando and Ramesh Mendis could also come into the playing XI.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C & WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka/ Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka/ Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan/ Asitha Fernando.

Match prediction

Bangladesh, who have played some clinical cricket in the first two ODIs, will be determined to whitewash their opponents. Given how well their bowlers and batters have performed, expect the hosts to close out the series with a another win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: FanCode