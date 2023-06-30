“Bazball isn’t an excuse for brainless batting” – Fans troll England for getting bowled out for 325 in 1st inns of 2nd Ashes Test

Australia made a perfect start to Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s in London on Friday, June 30. Ace pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed well-set England captain Ben Stokes (17) and Harry Brook (50) off short deliveries to bring the visitors back into the contest.

Later, Jonny Bairstow (16) played it straight into the hands of Cummins at mid-on off Josh Hazlewood’s bowling. The hosts were eventually bundled out for 325, adding just 47 runs to their overnight score of 278/4. As a result, Australia got a handy first-innings lead of 91 runs.

Earlier on Day 2, former England captain Joe Root, who scored 118* and 46 in the first Ashes Test, also fell prey to a short delivery, caught by a stunner from Steve Smith at backward square.

Opener Ben Duckett (98) and Ollie Pope (42) also threw their wickets after a steady start.

Fans on Twitter trolled England for their disappointing batting performance in their first innings of the second Ashes Test. One fan tweeted:

“Bazball isn't an excuse for brainless batting. How many wickets have fallen to great balls? Stokes got a good one, Root, Duckett, Crawley, Pope, Brook. All gave their wicket away.”

Jonny Williams @jonnycanary #Bazball isn't an excuse for brainless batting, how many wickets have fell to great balls? Stokes got a good one, Root, Duckett, Crawley, Pope , Brook ALL given their wicket away #Ashes2023 #Bazball isn't an excuse for brainless batting, how many wickets have fell to great balls? Stokes got a good one, Root, Duckett, Crawley, Pope , Brook ALL given their wicket away #Ashes2023

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

JB @Barnster31



Crawley was in and set, gave his wicket away.

Duckett 2 short of a hundred, have his wicket away.

Pope was in and set, gave his wicket away.

Root our best player, gave his wicket away.

Brook gets to 50, gave his wicket away.



Stokes the only 1 that was ‘got out’ @swabraUTV It’s braindead.Crawley was in and set, gave his wicket away.Duckett 2 short of a hundred, have his wicket away.Pope was in and set, gave his wicket away.Root our best player, gave his wicket away.Brook gets to 50, gave his wicket away.Stokes the only 1 that was ‘got out’ @swabraUTV It’s braindead.Crawley was in and set, gave his wicket away.Duckett 2 short of a hundred, have his wicket away.Pope was in and set, gave his wicket away.Root our best player, gave his wicket away. Brook gets to 50, gave his wicket away.Stokes the only 1 that was ‘got out’

Will Comish @WillComish



Crawley - gone to a stupid stumping

Duckett - short ball

Pope - short ball

Root - short ball

Stokes - leading edge

Brook - short ball



Like, what on earth are these dismissals about 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/127J_H/status/… Jon H @127J_H https://t.co/5SfKgTHL4U Sort it out lads. Why can't we play the short ball properly or just be sensible + leave it.Crawley - gone to a stupid stumpingDuckett - short ballPope - short ballRoot - short ballStokes - leading edgeBrook - short ballLike, what on earth are these dismissals about 🤦‍♂️ Sort it out lads. Why can't we play the short ball properly or just be sensible + leave it.Crawley - gone to a stupid stumpingDuckett - short ballPope - short ballRoot - short ballStokes - leading edgeBrook - short ballLike, what on earth are these dismissals about 🤦‍♂️😭 twitter.com/127J_H/status/…

Paul Stokes @PaulStokes_ @biggestbossfan Have seriously seen people on this site saying winning is irrelevant. Bazball has become almost cult like for some. Apparently Pope Root Duckett and Brook giving their wickets away is saving test cricket 🤦‍♂️ @biggestbossfan Have seriously seen people on this site saying winning is irrelevant. Bazball has become almost cult like for some. Apparently Pope Root Duckett and Brook giving their wickets away is saving test cricket 🤦‍♂️

🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators @FlashCric



LIVE COMMS:

bit.ly/ENGvAUS280623



#ENGvAUS Ben Stokes is right out of nick for me, he has not been convincing in any of his 3 knocks so far. Is the captaincy and all that comes with it taking its toll on him?LIVE COMMS: Ben Stokes is right out of nick for me, he has not been convincing in any of his 3 knocks so far. Is the captaincy and all that comes with it taking its toll on him?LIVE COMMS: bit.ly/ENGvAUS280623#ENGvAUS

Stuart Ingham-Smith @smith_ingham

Others though

Root, Brook, Bairstow, Duckett, Crawley, Pope all played risky shots leading to their downfall.



Australia can't believe their luck how England continue to throw their wickets away. @WisdenCricket Stokes surprised by the bounce so will let him off.Others thoughRoot, Brook, Bairstow, Duckett, Crawley, Pope all played risky shots leading to their downfall.Australia can't believe their luck how England continue to throw their wickets away. @WisdenCricket Stokes surprised by the bounce so will let him off.Others thoughRoot, Brook, Bairstow, Duckett, Crawley, Pope all played risky shots leading to their downfall. Australia can't believe their luck how England continue to throw their wickets away.

🔑 @J4EGOLDBERG @ChiefLahk Yeah but still Stokes Brook Bairstow had the platform to score 400+ @ChiefLahk Yeah but still Stokes Brook Bairstow had the platform to score 400+

Australia scored 416 in their first innings of second Ashes Test

Australia scored 416 in 100.4 overs after being asked to bat first. Steve Smith scored 110 off 184 balls, while Travis Head and David Warner chipped with half-centuries, scoring 77 (73) and 66 (88), respectively. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne contributed 47.

Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson scalped three wickets apiece for England, while Joe Root took two.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 325. Ben Duckett top scored with 98, while Harry Brook scored a half-century.

Mitchell Starc scalped three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head scalped two apiece.

Click here to follow the second Ashes Test live score updates.

Poll : 0 votes