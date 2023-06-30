“Bazball isn’t an excuse for brainless batting” – Fans troll England for getting bowled out for 325 in 1st inns of 2nd Ashes Test

Australia made a perfect start to Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s in London on Friday, June 30. Ace pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed well-set England captain Ben Stokes (17) and Harry Brook (50) off short deliveries to bring the visitors back into the contest.
Later, Jonny Bairstow (16) played it straight into the hands of Cummins at mid-on off Josh Hazlewood’s bowling. The hosts were eventually bundled out for 325, adding just 47 runs to their overnight score of 278/4. As a result, Australia got a handy first-innings lead of 91 runs.
Earlier on Day 2, former England captain Joe Root, who scored 118* and 46 in the first Ashes Test, also fell prey to a short delivery, caught by a stunner from Steve Smith at backward square.
Opener Ben Duckett (98) and Ollie Pope (42) also threw their wickets after a steady start.
Fans on Twitter trolled England for their disappointing batting performance in their first innings of the second Ashes Test. One fan tweeted:
“Bazball isn't an excuse for brainless batting. How many wickets have fallen to great balls? Stokes got a good one, Root, Duckett, Crawley, Pope, Brook. All gave their wicket away.”
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Australia scored 416 in their first innings of second Ashes Test
Australia scored 416 in 100.4 overs after being asked to bat first. Steve Smith scored 110 off 184 balls, while Travis Head and David Warner chipped with half-centuries, scoring 77 (73) and 66 (88), respectively. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne contributed 47.
Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson scalped three wickets apiece for England, while Joe Root took two.
In response, the hosts were bundled out for 325. Ben Duckett top scored with 98, while Harry Brook scored a half-century.
Mitchell Starc scalped three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head scalped two apiece.
