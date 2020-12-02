BBL 2020-21: 5 nail-biting finishes in the Big Bash League

The 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is set to get underway on December 10. The opening match in this year's BBL will be between Hobart Hurricanes and defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Sydney Sixers are the defending BBL champions; they beat Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in last season's final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Perth Scorchers are the most successful franchise in BBL history, winning the competition on three occasions. The Scorchers also hold the record of making the most BBL final appearances (5), with five other franchises winning the competition at least once.

Sydney Sixers won the inaugural BBL competition in 2011–12 and also the most recent edition of the event last season.

The Brisbane Heat won their only BBL title in 2012-13, with Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades winning the competition in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.

5 most thrilling games in BBL history

Over the years, there have been nail-biting games galore in the BBL. So, it is a difficult task to pick only five from the many close games in competition history. Nevertheless, let's get started.

#1 BBL 2014-15 Final

Perth Scorchers (148/6) beat Sydney Sixers (147/5) by six wickets

Brett Lee

Brett Lee’s last game in the BBL was a thriller but resulted in heartbreak for the bowler and Sydney Sixers.

Chasing 148 for victory in the 2014-15 BBL final, Perth Scorchers were well placed at 140 for 4 going into the final over. Lee started that over by conceding a boundary to Michael Carberry.

However, just when all seemed lost for Sydney Sixers, the fast bowler brought his team right back into the game, knocking over Nathan-Coulter Nile and Sam Whiteman off consecutive deliveries.

It came down to one off the last ball. Yasir Arafat hit a full and straight ball towards midwicket. However, Moises Henriques fumbled under pressure and couldn’t gather the ball cleanly to effect what could have been a simple run out.

The batsmen crossed over for a single, and Perth Scorchers managed to defend their BBL crown in the most strenuous of circumstances. Understandably, Brett Lee was crestfallen after his exploits in that over.

Top performers in the match

Before his fielding gaffe, Henriques had slammed 77 off 57 balls. Shaun Marsh responded with 73 off 59 for Perth Scorchers while Lee ended his BBL career with a 3 for 25.

#2 BBL 2017-18 Second Semi-final

Adelaide Strikers (178/5) beat Melbourne Renegades (177/5) by one run

Travis Head

Melbourne Renegades needed 13 runs against Adelaide Strikers off the last over to seal their place in the 2017-18 BBL final.

The batting side had a definite advantage as two set batsmen - Kieron Pollard and Tom Cooper - were at the crease. Ben Laughlin, the bowler, certainly had a tough task on hand.

When Pollard drilled Laughlin down the ground first ball, the momentum was certainly with the batting side. Laughlin, however, executed some brilliant yorkers to restrict Pollard and Cooper from going after him. Only seven runs came off the last five balls of the over as Adelaide Strikers got home by one run.

At 80 for 1 after eight overs, Melbourne Renegades seemed to be running away with the game. But the Adelaide Strikers made a superb comeback to sneak out the narrowest of wins.

Top performers in the match

Adelaide Strikers captain Travis Head led the way for his side with an unbeaten 85 off 57 balls while Jake Weatherald contributed 57. Head also starred with the ball, dismissing Melbourne Renegades top-scorer Marcus Harris for 45.

#3 BBL 2012-13

Brisbane Heat (186/7) beat Adelaide Strikers (185/8) by three wickets

Luke Pomersbach

In an amazing BBL game where all three results were possible till the last ball, Brisbane Heat turned on the heat over Adelaide Strikers.

Chasing 186 runs for victory, Brisbane Heat were in trouble at 171 for 7 after 19 overs, as they needed 15 runs off the last over. Moreover, Brisbane Heat had lost most of their big names, giving Adelaide Strikers a distinct advantage.

Peter Forrest, who briefly represented Australia in ODIs, and Chris Hartley had other ideas, though. After two singles off the first two balls of the last over bowled by Gary Putland, Forrest launched a juicy full-toss over extra cover for six.

It came down to four off the last ball. This time, Hartley carved a full-toss over cover. Callum Ferguson dived and dragged the ball in, and the batsmen ran three. The match wasn’t a tie though, as replays showed that the ball had already touched the rope before Ferguson dragged it back.

Top performers in the match

Now a forgotten man, and in the news for all the wrong reasons, Luke Pomersbach top-scored for Brisbane Heat with 65 off 39. Thisara Perera was brilliant with the ball, picking up 3 for 27. For Adelaide Strikers, Ferguson’s 36-ball 52 went in vain.

#4 BBL 2013-14

Perth Scorchers (153/5) beat Sydney Sixers (153/9) in a Super Over

Yasir Arafat

In a pulsating game in BBL 2013-14, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers needed a Super Over to separate the two teams.

Chasing 154 runs for victory, Sydney Sixers went into the last over needing only seven to win. However, Yasir Arafat bowled some searing yorkers, getting rid off Brett Lee with one.

With two runs needed off the last ball, Chris Tremlett and Josh Hazlewood scampered a single to take the match into a Super Over, throwing Sydney Sixers a lifeline.

However, Arafat was sensational in the Super Over as well, cleaning up Steve Smith first ball and having Moises Henriques caught at backward point. With just two runs needed, Adam Voges hit Lee for a boundary to seal the game for the Perth Scorchers.

Top performers in the match

Simon Katich hammered 71 off 56 for Perth Scorchers while Sam Whiteman contributed 53 off 49. Arafat was sensational for Perth Scorchers with 4 for 24. For Sydney Sixers, Lee bowled his heart out, finishing with 4 for 28. With the bat, skipper Smith made a defiant 65 for Sydney Sixers.

#5 BBL 2016-17 Second Semi-final

Sydney Sixers (167/8) beat Brisbane Heat (167/9) in a Super Over

Moises Henriques

There is something about Sydney Sixers and close BBL games. They keep finding themselves in the midst of these nail-biting contests in the competition.

Chasing Brisbane Heat’s total of 167 for 9 in the second semi-final in the 2016-17 BBL in Brisbane, Sydney Sixers scored 167 for 8 to take the game into a Super Over.

Sydney Sixers needed only six runs for victory, going into the final over of the game. Ben Cutting, however, bowled a memorable over, mixing up slower balls, short balls and yorkers. He had Johan Botha caught behind for 16.

With three runs needed off the last ball, Ben Dwarshuis top-edged a pull into the vacant midwicket region and ran a couple to take the game into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, Henriques was brilliant against Cutting, lofting the bowler for two sixes and a four as 22 runs came off the over. Despite his best efforts against Sean Abbott, Brendon McCullum couldn’t get Brisbane Heat over the line.

Top performers in the match

Before his Super Over heroics, Moises Henriques had contributed 64 off 34 for Sydney Sixers. With the ball, Nathan Lyon stood out with 4 for 23 while Abbott also claimed four while conceding 40. Medium-pacer Mark Steketee was Brisbane Heat’s best bowler in the BBL game, with figures of 2 for 21.