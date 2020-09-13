IPL 2020: Best Super Over batsmen and bowlers for each team

With little over a week left for the start of IPL 2020, the franchises are sweating it out in the UAE and trying to get back to full fitness before the start of their respective campaigns. The management and coaching staff will be busy drafting their best XI at the different venues and drawing out contingency plans in case of an injury.

Another situation that franchises will plan for is the Super Over. Ever since the World Cup final ended in a Super Over, both international and domestic teams- as well as franchises- always have such a situation in mind. While some teams have featured extensively in a Super Over and would have a settled combination, others might still be forming one or could be trying out different combinations in training.

On that note, let's now take a look at the best batting and bowling options for each team to use in a Super Over.

Best batting and bowling options for each IPL team to use in a Super Over

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni and Jadeja will be key figures in a Super Over for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings have not been in too many Super Overs in the IPL, and it's tough to predict who they might go with based on that. However, they do have a few clear-cut choices for both batting and bowling, so we can decide who their best options might be if they get into a Super Over situation this season.

Batsmen: MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (Openers), Shane Watson(No.3)

While these players can switch roles, an opening combination between Dhoni and Jadeja could work very well for CSK if they get into a Super Over. They are two of the best strikers of the ball in the side and are the quickest runners too.

Advertisement

Shane Watson would be an ideal choice to come in if a wicket falls as he doesn't need much time to send the ball racing to the fence. He can open the innings as well but he's pushed to No.3 because he isn't as fast in running between the wickets as Dhoni and Jadeja.

Bowler(s): Ravindra Jadeja or DJ Bravo

While Imran Tahir has been CSK's most effective spinner in terms of wickets, Ravindra Jadeja is the side's most economical spinner. His overs are so non-descript that you won't notice the over go by. If Dhoni feels that a spinner would do better, Jadeja should be the one he'll throw the ball to.

DJ Bravo is the more routine choice here. He is CSK's primary death bowler and while he wasn't that great in IPL 2019, he has found his form over the last fourteen months. While Deepak Chahar is another option to consider, Bravo's experience makes him their main pace bowling option.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Rabada should be the Capitals' bowler during the Super Over.

The Capitals have played their fair share of Super Overs and have a more settled combination.

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant (Openers), Shimron Hetmyer (No.3)

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant opened the Super Over against KKR last season, and the duo did a good job. While Pant is known for his belligerent batting, Iyer has become a very valuable T20 player who knows how to find the fence. They should be the Delhi Capitals' preferred opening pair this season as well.

The explosive Shimron Hetmyer, who comes to the IPL on the back of some good performances in the CPL, should slot in at No.3.

Bowler(s): Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is the Capitals' main death bowler and should bowl the Super Over for them. He successfully defended a Super Over against the likes of Andre Russell and given that there aren't any other quality pace options, Rabada should be their main Super Over bowler.