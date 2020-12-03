BBL 2020-21: Tasmanian Tigers’ Tom Rogers, Lawrence Neil-Smith join Sydney Sixers as replacement players

Tasmanian Tigers’ duo of Tom Rogers and Lawrence Neil-Smith have been added to defending champions Sydney Sixers’ squad as replacement players for BBL 2020-21.

Rogers will come in for bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott as the latter is expected to be away on national duty.

Neil-Smith, on the other hand, will step in for Jackson Bird. The latter will not be available for the first two BBL 2020-21 matches as he would be representing Australia A.

According to Sydney Sixers’ official website, both Rogers and Neil-Smith have been added to the Sydney Sixers for BBL 2020-21 on the recommendation of Jordan Silk, who plays for Tasmania. Silk said:

“Tom can bowl anywhere in the innings and play varied roles. He’s aggressive and can make a difference with the bat and ball.”

“And Lawrence is very talented and has a big future in all forms of cricket, both red and white ball. Hopefully he will learn a lot in the time he’s with us.”

Tom Rogers, Lawrence Neil-Smith excited for BBL experience

Rogers, who had earlier spent three years at the Hobart Hurricanes, said he is thankful to Sydney Sixers for the opportunity and is willing to contribute in whatever way he could. He stated:

“Getting a call to come up is something I’m so grateful for. The Big Bash is so hard to play in but it’s a lot of fun. I’d like to take a few wickets and have some impacts on a few wins.

“I’d like to think I can bowl any over throughout the 20. I like to prepare myself to fit any situation and be an all-round player. You want to do your best for those people who have given me an opportunity.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this will be Neil-Smith's first time at the BBL. He made his First Class debut last summer for Tasmania and impressed with bat and ball.

Although called in for just two games, Neil-Smith stated that he is very excited over the opportunity to join Sydney Sixers.

“Finding out I’d be with the Sixers was one of the most exciting phone calls I’d received for a long time. I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face for a few hours. Any opportunity at that next level, I know I’ll learn lots,” Neil-Smith said.

Sydney Sixers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2020-21 opener at Blundstone Arena on December 10.

Sydney Sixers' BBL squad for 2020-21: Justin Avendano (injury replacement for Mickey Edwards), Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith (local replacement player for Jackson Bird), Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Tom Rogers (local replacement player for Sean Abbott), Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince