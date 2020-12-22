BBL 2020-21: The Gabba Brisbane pitch report and weather conditions

After Hobart, Canberra, and Launceston, the Big Bash League 2020/21 action will move to Brisbane. Former champions Brisbane Heat will play four home matches at the Gabba this season.

Brisbane will host the Adelaide Strikers this Wednesday. Four days later, the Hobart Hurricanes will pay a visit to the Gabba. This venue will again host a fixture between Brisbane and Hobart on December 30.

The Chris Lynn-led outfit will play their final home match against the defending champions Sydney Sixers on January 2. The Gabba will also serve as a neutral venue for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes on January 4.

With Brisbane set to host some crucial BBL 2020-21 fixtures, here's a look at the Gabba's pitch report and weather conditions.

The Gabba Brisbane pitch report

Brisbane Heat hosted five matches at the Gabba last year. The home side won two of the five games.

The pitch in Brisbane assists the spinners. Spin bowlers won the Player of the Match award in the last two BBL games at the Gabba.

Steve O' Keefe's clinical spell of 1/20 earned him the award in the Heat vs Sixers match. Meanwhile, Cameron Boyce had dismantled the Brisbane batting line-up with a four-wicket haul for the Melbourne Renegades.

The batsmen failed to connect the big shots right from the start. Thus, anything above 150 should be a defendable score at this venue.

The Gabba Brisbane weather conditions

The sky will be mostly cloudy for the matches on December 23, 27, and 30. However, rain could interrupt the proceedings on January 2 when the Brisbane Heat battle the Sydney Sixers. Also, thunderstorms are predicted for the Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes game at the Gabba.

The temperature will loom around 30 degrees Celsius during the matchdays in Brisbane.