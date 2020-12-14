BBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Ideal playing XI for both teams

The Hobart Hurricanes and the Adelaide Strikers will face off in match number 8 of BBL 2020 on Tuesday. The Adelaide Strikers lost by a close margin of 11 runs when the two sides previously met at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

In the first match of the doubleheader on Sunday, Adelaide Strikers' skipper Peter Siddle won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Hobart Hurricanes openers D'Arcy Short and Will Jacks gave their side a great start as they put on a 63-run opening partnership.

Even though his partner Will Jacks (34 off 25 balls) departed in the 9th over, D'Arcy Short continued to pile on the runs and put together a well-compiled half-century.

D'Arcy Short took one look at the best T20 bowler in the world, and decided to go on the attack!

D'Arcy Short, who endured a dismal series with bat against India in the recently concluded T20I series, regained his form and led his side's batting contingent by scoring 72 runs in this game. Short stitched a couple of decent partnerships with Colin Ingram and Tim David to take his side to a respectable total of 174/5 after 20 overs.

The Adelaide Strikers' chase was derailed in the first few overs as the Hurricanes' powerplay bowlers struck early to give their team an advantage. The Adelaide Strikers were struggling at 102/9 in the 15th over, and most of their fans would have lost hope by this point.

Daniel Worrall (62* off 39 balls) and Danny Briggs (35* off 18 balls) joined hands at this juncture and almost pulled off a highly improbable victory for the Strikers. They put on a record 61-run unbeaten partnership for the 10th wicket.

In the bowling department for the Hurricanes, James Faulkner ended up with figures 3-21. Johan Botha took two wickets and conceded 20 runs in his three overs. Both bowlers played a crucial role in their team's victory.

New Strikers Daniel Worrall and Danny Briggs sure made an impression with the blade yesterday. Check out some of their best work, including a new record for our highest 10th wicket partnership

The Strikers will look to turn the tables in the reverse fixture and register their first win of this season on Tuesday. The University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston is the venue for this match.

The stadium has drop-in pitches, and these have usually assisted the batsmen more than the bowlers. The Adelaide Strikers have happy memories here as they have won the last two games they played at this venue against the Hobart Hurricanes in 2019 (BBL 8) and 2020 (BBL 9).

Both teams will be boosted by the return of their star players, who are coming back after representing Australia A against India in the recently concluded pink ball warm-up game.

Ben McDermott, who hit a century on the final day of the warm-up match, has joined the Hobart Hurricanes squad and is expected to feature in the playing XI for the upcoming game. He is likely to replace Macalister Wright in the batting line-up and will be playing in the middle-order.

And that's just the beginning...

The Adelaide Strikers will welcome Alex Carey back to the side, and he will replace Harry Nielsen, who was the team's wicket-keeper in Carey's absence. Veteran pacer Peter Siddle was the stand-in captain during the last game. However, since Alex Carey has returned, he will captain the side and bat in the middle order.

The Adelaide Strikers' lead spinner Rashid Khan (1-38) had a disappointing outing on Sunday as he was uncharacteristically expensive. The team management will be hoping for a better performance from their maverick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Ideal XI: Will Jacks, D Arcy Short, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (w/c), Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

Adelaide Strikers Ideal XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (w/c), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs