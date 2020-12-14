BBL 2020: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers | Preview, predicted XIs ,match prediction and more

Match 8 of the BBL 2020-21 season will witness the Hobart Hurricanes take on the Adelaide Strikers at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Tuesday. Both teams have begun their BBL 2020-21 campaigns in contrasting fashion.

While the Hobart Hurricanes are currently in second place and have won both of their BBL 2020-21 encounters, the Adelaide Strikers have lost their only BBL 2020-21 matchup and find themselves in fifth place.

Despite their different starts to the season, the BBL match will see several T20 stars take to the field. In-form cricketer Matthew Wade will lead the Hurricanes, and he will be joined by star players like D Arcy Short and James Faulkner.

The Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, can call upon players like Rashid Khan, Matt Renshaw and Peter Siddle as they look to win their first BBL game of the season.

The two sides played an exciting BBL match against each other just a few days ago, which the Hobart Hurricanes ended up winning by 11 runs. Batting first, the Hobart Hurricanes scored 174 runs in the first innings with their top order firing on all fronts.

D Arcy Short top-scored with a 48-ball knock of 72 runs, and he was supported admirably by Will Jacks (25 off 34) and Tim David (21*) in the first innings.

It was the bowlers' turn to shine later on with James Faulkner (4-0-21-3) and Johan Botha (3-0-20-2) ensuring that the Adelaide Strikers kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Despite a late surge by Daniel Worrall (62* off 39 balls), the chasing side fell short by 11 runs as the Hobart Hurricanes won their second successive BBL match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Match details

Date: December 15, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST / 7:15 PM Local Time

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Weather forecast

While the weather is expected to be cloudy, there is very little chance of rain during the game. Tasmania will likely see the temperature hover around the mid-20s, with the weather perfect for an exciting game of T20 cricket.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 119 runs, which suggests that this might be a low-scoring game. This being the first BBL match at the venue, both captains will be a bit unsure when it comes to making a decision at the toss.

The pitch is expected to favour the quicker bowlers, so the captain winning the toss may choose to bowl first to make the best use of the conditions.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Predicted XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Will Jacks, D Arcy Short, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb, Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Match prediction

The match is set to be a closely fought encounter just like the last game between the two sides. However, the form that the Hobart Hurricanes find themselves in will help them win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: Sony Liv