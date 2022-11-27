BCCI awarded the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the biggest crowd attendance in a T20 match

In a proud moment for Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday was presented with a certificate from Guinness World Records for hosting the T20 match, with the biggest crowd attendance. The match was hosted at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL final, earlier this year.

The state-of-the-art stadium in Gujarat's capital city had an attendance of 1,01,566 spectators for the IPL 2022 final between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, breaking the previous record for a T20 game.

The announcement was made on the BCCI's official Twitter account.

"A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL."

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also shared the news on his Twitter handle and wrote a letter of gratitude to fans.

"Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI."

Narendra Modi Stadium was revamped and inaugurated in 2021

Previously known as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Stadium, the new Motera Stadium can currently house 1,10,000 fans which is nearly 10,000 more than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which has an official capacity of 1,00,024. Since 2021, the Narendra Modi stadium has also hosted 10 international matches across formats, including two Test matches against England, one of which was also only the second pink ball Test to be played in India.

Inaugurated in February 2021, the newly revamped Motera venue hosted the second Qualifier as well as the final of the 15th season of IPL 2022, earlier in May this year. The stadium was initially constructed in 1982 and had the capacity to house 49,000 fans.

Now, with the 2023 World Cup slated to be held in India next year, the venue is likely to be the favorite to host the summit clash.

