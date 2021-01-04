"BCCI seem to have a fair bit of power over people"- Andrew Symonds comments on Brisbane Test saga

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds believes the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India will get their way on the venue for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series.

Earlier, five Indian players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma came under unwanted scrutiny from the Australian media for having dinner in a Melbourne restaurant. They were lambasted for allegedly breaking the bio-secure bubble protocols.

Following this, reports surfaced that the Indian team are reluctant to play the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, owing to strict quarantine restrictions. The Queensland government is insisting on hard quarantine for the players arriving from Sydney, which is a COVID-19 hotspot.

Talking to Fox Cricket, Andrew Symonds commented on the saga by saying that the BCCI have 'power' over the people in Australia.

“Have you ever had any dealings with the BCCI? They seem to have a fair bit of power over people. It comes down to probably what the Queensland government’s going to allow them to do ... But I can’t see India not getting their way, to be honest with you.”

Crowd capacity at the SCG will initially be limited to 25 per cent for this week's third #AUSvIND Test. FULL STORY https://t.co/x8wr7IMWM1 pic.twitter.com/x5Y8xeQXzz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

The BCCI have maintained all along that the Indian players have abided by the protocols. On Monday, the Indian contingent tested negative for COVID-19 as well, thereby vindicating their stance.

Queensland government turns the heat on Team India and BCCI

A member of the Queensland government also took a rigid stance on the issue of the protocols. The state’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates said the visitors shouldn't travel to Brisbane if they can't abide by the regulations.

“If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come.”

The third and fourth Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are slated to begin on 7th and 15th January respectively.

The series is evenly balanced at 1-1 and the Sydney Cricket Ground is expected to witness another cracking contest from Thursday.