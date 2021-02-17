BCCI to likely rest Jasprit Bumrah for white-ball matches against England - Reports

The Indian team management rested Jasprit Bumrah for the 2nd Test against England. According to reports, BCCI will likely give him some time off during the white-ball matches as well.

Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team in all formats. The right-arm quick has bowled more than 150 overs in the recent Tests against Australia and England. He had also picked up a strain before the Brisbane Test versus Australia.

Talking to PTI on the condition of anonymity, a senior BCCI official said he felt Jasprit Bumrah deserved some rest after his hectic schedule.

"Jassi has already bowled close to 180 overs, including nearly 150 overs (149.4 overs) in four Test matches (till first Test versus England) since the start of the Australian tour. Add to that, the number of hours spent on the field. It is only logical that after these two Tests in Motera, where he will have a big role to play, he should be given rest for white-ball leg."

Jasprit Bumrah's absence is unlikely to impact the Indian team's chances in the T20I series. Three months ago, Team India defeated Australia 2-1 in an away T20I series without Jasprit's services. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Mohammed Shami did an incredible job Down Under.

Jasprit Bumrah has struggled a bit in ODI cricket of late

Jasprit Bumrah picked up only five wickets in ODIs last year

While Jasprit Bumrah is one of the top all-format bowlers in world cricket, his ODI cricket performances have dipped recently. In 2020, Bumrah could scalp five wickets in nine games at an alarming strike rate of 102.80.

An excellent performance against England at home could have helped boost his confidence in the 50-overs format. However, his fitness should be and is the team's priority.