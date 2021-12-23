"Because of my tours in South Africa and Australia, I know the conditions little better than what I did in past" - Cheteshwar Pujara 

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed that due to his numerous previous tours to South Africa and Australia, he now understands the conditions a bit better than he did in the past.

Having toured South Africa as many as three times (2010/11, 13/14 and 17/18), Pujara will be India's most experienced batter during the forthcoming Test series against the Proteas. However, on a poor run of form with the bat recently, he will hope to get some crucial runs under his belt and recover his form on African soil.

The Gujrat-born batter sounded confident when he was seen in an interactive session with bcci.tv. While pointing out his previous experiences overseas, Pujara divulged that he is well aware of his shot selection according to the conditions. He said:

"Because of my tours in South Africa and Australia, I know the conditions a little better than what I did in the past. So with that experience, I know how to prepare and what kind of shots I can play and what kind of shots need to be avoided."

Virat Kohli and Co. landed in Johannesburg a week ago and have been part of some grueling practice sessions since then.

"India has that self-belief that we can win under any conditions" - Cheteshwar Pujara

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

The top-order batter also expressed his confidence in India's ability to emerge victorious from a Test series in South Africa, saying his side has self-belief that they can 'win under any conditions'.

Pujara said that the victories in Australia and England have boosted India's confidence in themselves. According to the veteran, India have that kind of batting and bowling lineup that can defeat the Proteas in their own backyard for the first time. Pujara concluded:

"Having done well in England and Australia will make a big big difference to this squad's confidence and self-belief - that we can win overseas. We can win under any conditions and with our bowling and batting line-up. I know that we have the capacity to win in South Africa."

Having not won any Test series in South Africa in the past, the upcoming tour is deemed as a perfect opportunity for India to break their hoodoo.

The first Test will be played in Centurion, starting from December 26.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar