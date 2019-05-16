×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Beginning of a new era: 1975 World Cup records and stats

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Stats
30   //    16 May 2019, 20:24 IST

Cive Lloyd lifting his first World Cup after beating Australia in the finals
Cive Lloyd lifting his first World Cup after beating Australia in the finals

The world was introduced to the Cricket World Cup in 1975 when the International Cricket Council kicked off the tournament on 7th June 1975. While England hosted the mega event, countries like New Zealand, India, East Africa, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka participated in the first-ever men’s Cricket World Cup.

The home team played the inaugural match of the tournament against the Indian Cricket team at the home of cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground. Madan Lal bowled the first delivery of the World Cup to John Jameson of England in the opening game.

Only 18 ODI matches were played before the 1975 World Cup, and 13 of those games were played in Australia or England.

England started the tournament as the firm favorites, but it was the West Indian team which took the world by storm. Clive Lloyd emerged as a true leader in the summer of 1975 as he led the Windies to the first World Cup triumph.

The final was played between West Indies and Australia at Lord’s. Lloyd scored the only century of his ODI career in that crucial game to secure an 18-run win over the Kangaroos. West Indies were crowned the first champions of the Cricket World Cup with a perfect record of five wins from five matches.

Glenn Turner was the highest run-scorer in the first edition of the World Cup in 1975. The Kiwi managed 333 runs with an astonishing average of 166.50, scoring two centuries in the process. His first ton came against East Africa while he scored his second century against India in Manchester.

On the other hand, Australia’s Gary Gilmour ended up being the highest wicket-taker in the inaugural World Cup. Having been brought late into the squad, the left-arm pacer bagged 11 wickets in just two appearances. His match-winning spell in the semi-final against England took Australia to their first-ever World Cup final and he finished with the spectacular figures of 6/14 in his 12 overs.

1975 World Cup records

Batting stats 

Most Runs: Glenn Turner (NZ) – 333 runs

Advertisement

Highest Score: Glenn Turner (NZ) – 171* vs East Africa

Most Centuries: Glenn Turner (NZ) – 2

Most Fifties: Majid Khan (PAK) – 3

Highest Average: Glenn Turner (NZ) – 166.50

Highest Strike-Rate: Chris Old (ENG) – 136.92

Most Sixes: Chris Old (ENG) – 3 

Bowling stats

Most Wickets: Gary Gilmour (AUS) - 11

Best Bowling Figures: Gary Gilmour (AUS) - 12-6-14-6

Best Average: Gary Gilmour (AUS) - 5.63

Best Economy Rate: Barry Wood (ENG) – 1.16

Most 5-wicket hauls: Gary Gilmour (AUS) – 2

Fielding stats

Most Catches: Clive Lloyd (WI) – 4

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Clive Lloyd
Advertisement
A glorious finale to the Prudential Cricket World Cup 1975
RELATED STORY
The West Indies' domination and India's historic Win - World Cup Cricket 1979 to 1987
RELATED STORY
1975 Cricket World Cup - How the great spectacle began
RELATED STORY
1975 World Cup: The journey through stamps 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: John Davison's journey from anonymity to World Cup’s fastest century in 2003
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 major World Cup records that might be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A thrilling triumph for the underdogs in the World Cup 1983 final
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Lara's theme halts South African juggernaut in the World Cup 1996 quarter-final
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Genius stars in a Proteas horror show in the opening face-off of the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975: How Alvin Kallicharran tamed the tiger
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us