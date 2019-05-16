Beginning of a new era: 1975 World Cup records and stats

Cive Lloyd lifting his first World Cup after beating Australia in the finals

The world was introduced to the Cricket World Cup in 1975 when the International Cricket Council kicked off the tournament on 7th June 1975. While England hosted the mega event, countries like New Zealand, India, East Africa, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka participated in the first-ever men’s Cricket World Cup.

The home team played the inaugural match of the tournament against the Indian Cricket team at the home of cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground. Madan Lal bowled the first delivery of the World Cup to John Jameson of England in the opening game.

Only 18 ODI matches were played before the 1975 World Cup, and 13 of those games were played in Australia or England.

England started the tournament as the firm favorites, but it was the West Indian team which took the world by storm. Clive Lloyd emerged as a true leader in the summer of 1975 as he led the Windies to the first World Cup triumph.

The final was played between West Indies and Australia at Lord’s. Lloyd scored the only century of his ODI career in that crucial game to secure an 18-run win over the Kangaroos. West Indies were crowned the first champions of the Cricket World Cup with a perfect record of five wins from five matches.

Glenn Turner was the highest run-scorer in the first edition of the World Cup in 1975. The Kiwi managed 333 runs with an astonishing average of 166.50, scoring two centuries in the process. His first ton came against East Africa while he scored his second century against India in Manchester.

On the other hand, Australia’s Gary Gilmour ended up being the highest wicket-taker in the inaugural World Cup. Having been brought late into the squad, the left-arm pacer bagged 11 wickets in just two appearances. His match-winning spell in the semi-final against England took Australia to their first-ever World Cup final and he finished with the spectacular figures of 6/14 in his 12 overs.

1975 World Cup records

Batting stats

Most Runs: Glenn Turner (NZ) – 333 runs

Highest Score: Glenn Turner (NZ) – 171* vs East Africa

Most Centuries: Glenn Turner (NZ) – 2

Most Fifties: Majid Khan (PAK) – 3

Highest Average: Glenn Turner (NZ) – 166.50

Highest Strike-Rate: Chris Old (ENG) – 136.92

Most Sixes: Chris Old (ENG) – 3

Bowling stats

Most Wickets: Gary Gilmour (AUS) - 11

Best Bowling Figures: Gary Gilmour (AUS) - 12-6-14-6

Best Average: Gary Gilmour (AUS) - 5.63

Best Economy Rate: Barry Wood (ENG) – 1.16

Most 5-wicket hauls: Gary Gilmour (AUS) – 2

Fielding stats

Most Catches: Clive Lloyd (WI) – 4