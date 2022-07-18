Ben Stokes' 3 best ODI innings 

In what came as a shocking surprise on Monday (July 18), Ben Stokes announced his retirement from the one-day internationals. England's series-opener against South Africa on Tuesday (July 19) will be Stokes' last appearance in an ODI.

Taking to his social media accounts, the authoritative all-rounder released a statement saying:

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way"

Since making his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011, Ben Stokes has scored 2919 runs, including three centuries and 21 half-centuries. The current England red-ball skipper even has 74 ODI scalps to his name.

Ben Stokes developed into one of the best all-around players to ever play the game. He has proven to be a true match-winner across all formats owing to his amazing ability to influence events on the field, both with the bat and the ball.

Ahead of his last ODI game in Durham tomorrow, we take a look at Stokes' top three batting performances in the 50-over format.

#3. 99 off 52 vs India in 2021

Ben Stokes in action against India

The 31-year old all-rounder loves playing in India, averaging 51 with an outstanding strike rate of 139. His most special yet heartbreaking knock in India came in during the tightly-contested three-match ODI series last year.

After winning the first ODI, India posted a mammoth 336-6 in the second ODI in Pune. Chasing 337 to level the series, England got off to a great start as their openers Jason Roy (55) and Jonny Bairstow (124) added 110 for the first wicket.

Ben Stokes came in at No. 3, and after a cautious start, he exploded. Alongside Bairstow, the left-hander decimated the Indian attack and stitched up a partnership of 175.

Once Stokes reached his half-century in 40 balls, he went berserk and smashed as many as 49 more runs in just 11 deliveries. He missed out on a well-deserved hundred, getting caught down the leg side off Bhuvneshwar Kumar' bowling. Stokes clobbered four boundaries and ten sixes and batted at a handsome strike rate of 190.

His 99 came of just 52 balls, making it the quickest 99 ever in ODI cricket. The visitors eventually won the game with 40 balls to spare.

#2. 102* off 109 vs Australia at Champions Trophy, 2017

Ben Stokes was a key player for England in the 2017 Champions Trophy

In what was a virtual quarter-final, Stokes rose to the occasion for England and produced a gem of an innings against arch-rivals Australia.

During Match No.10 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia batted first and posted 277 runs in their 50 overs. Travis Head (71*) and Aaron Finch (68) were their stars with the bat.

The rain-affected match saw Australia in the driving seat as the duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood put England in a tottering position at 35-3. Coming to bat at number five, captain Eoin Morgan found an able ally in Ben Stokes as the duo pushed the score along to 194.

ICC @ICC



Their next ODI series in England starts Wednesday! #OnThisDay in 2017, @benstokes38 made his ODI best 102* as England knocked out Australia at #CT17 Their next ODI series in England starts Wednesday! #OnThisDay in 2017, @benstokes38 made his ODI best 102* as England knocked out Australia at #CT17! Their next ODI series in England starts Wednesday! https://t.co/3lzZ9685ZW

Eoin Morgan (87) and Stokes took England out of the woods and added 159 runs for the fourth wicket, gifting the hosts a comprehensive win at the end. After weathering the initial storm by the Aussie pacers, Stokes went on a rampage. He dismissed all bad deliveries out of the park and reached his maiden hundred in an ICC tournament off 108 balls.

Despite being in a precarious situation, Stokes bailed England out of trouble and scored 13 fours and a couple of sixes enroute to his well-constructed century.

#1. 84* off 98 vs New Zealand at ICC World Cup, 2019

Ben Stokes in the 2019 ICC World Cup Final

Of course, it had to be his innings at the World Cup Finals at the number one spot. Displaying a nerve of steel, Stokes played perhaps one of the best-ever innings in a World Cup game.

In a high-pressure final at Lord's, New Zealand put up a score of 241 in their 50 overs. While the target wasn't mountainous, the pressure got to the English batters as they were 86-4 at the halfway mark.

Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and Stokes led the charge for the hosts and stitched together a partnership to bring their team on an even keel. After a match-changing partnership of 110 between the two, Buttler lost his wicket.

ICC @ICC



#CWC19 Ben Stokes – 84* + 8 = 92, but surely better than any hundred Ben Stokes – 84* + 8 = 92, but surely better than any hundred#CWC19 https://t.co/icS8B1Ygge

While more wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Stokes remained poised to keep finding crucial runs in the run-chase. With 15 runs still needed in the last over, Stokes summoned the best of his hitting ability and some timely luck to help his country tie the game. The Christchurch-born remained unbeaten on 84, before scoring eight out of his team's 15 Super Over runs and helping England clinch their maiden World Cup title.

Hands down, it was the defining moment in Ben Stokes' white-ball career.

