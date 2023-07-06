Ben Stokes' 5 most 'clutch' innings in Tests apart from his Ashes 2023 heroics

Ben Stokes' heroics in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's went in vain as Australia beat the hosts to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. However, like the first Test in Birmingham, the Lord's Test was also a thriller, as the game could've gone either way on Day 5.

England needed 258 runs with six wickets remaining on the final day. Not many gave the hosts a chance but Stokes rose to the occasion and produced an innings for the ages to give his side hope of an improbable win. He smashed 155 runs, including nine sixes and as many fours.

Unfortunately for England, Stokes was dismissed with 70 runs still needed. England went down by 43 runs, but while the indefatigable England captain was there, the Australians were under severe pressure.

This was not the first time that Stokes produced a big performance in Test cricket. He has done the same on quite a few occasions. Here, we look at five of his most 'clutch' innings in the longest format of the game:

#5. 115 vs Australia (Lord's, 2019)

England v Australia - 2nd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Five

Just before his epic knock in Headingley in that series, Ben Stokes notched up another magnificent ton at Lord's. After the first innings, England had a lead of just eight runs and needed to bat well in the second innings. A win was important as they were behind in the series.

Stokes once again delivered as he scored an unbeaten 115 with the help of 3 sixes and 11 fours. His knock helped his side set the Aussies a target of 267. Australia ended the game at 154-6 as rain helped them salvage a draw. However, Stokes' innings had put England on the cusp of victory.

#4. 120 vs Australia (Perth, 2013)

Stokes celebrates after reaching his century in Perth

The 2013-14 Ashes was an embarrassing one for England as Mitchell Johnson pulverized them with his fiery short-pitch bowling. However, a young Ben Stokes, playing in his second Test, produced a sensational knock in the 3rd Test at Perth. His performance became one of the few positives for the visitors from what was a miserable tour.

In the 4th innings, England required 504 runs to win. Defeat was certain but Stokes showed resilience as he scored 120, batting at number 6.

It was a tough innings against a fearsome attack which comprised, apart from Johnson, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, and Shane Watson. England managed to score 353 thanks to Stokes, who was absolutely phenomenal on the day.

#3. 176 vs West Indies (Manchester, 2020)

England and West Indies contested a three-match Test series on the former team's home turf in 2020. West Indies got the better of the hosts in the first Test in Southampton and there was, quite understandably, a lot of pressure on England ahead of the 2nd game at Old Trafford.

Ben Stokes stood up for his side as he smashed a daddy hundred in the first innings to help his side notch up a massive score of 469. His knock included 17 boundaries and 2 maximums as he took the life out of the bowlers.

West Indies had a poor outing with the bat in the first innings, handing England a huge lead of 182 runs.

England made 123 in their second innings before declaring. Stokes, sent out to open and make quick runs, smacked 78 off just 57 deliveries. The West Indians were bowled out for just 198 in the 4th innings, thus giving England a 113-run victory. Stokes was named the player of the match, quite deservingly so.

#2. 258 vs South-Africa (Cape Town, 2016)

Ben Stokes of England walks off after his 258 in Cape Town

In the second Test of a 3-match series between South Africa and England in 2015-16, Ben Stokes smashed a magnificent double-century. This helped his side post a massive total of 629 in the first innings.

His innings included 30 boundaries and 11 sixes, and he shared a mammoth partnership worth 399 runs with Jonny Bairstow, who himself scored 150.

His knock was the second-fastest double-hundred in the history of Test cricket. The match, however, ended in a draw as the Proteas allowed England a first-innings lead of only two runs.

#1. 135* vs Australia (Headingley, Ashes 2019)

Ben Stokes of England walks from the ground after his heroics

Ben Stokes produced one of the best Ashes innings of all time in the Headingley Test of 2019. This unbelievable Ben Stokes knock came during the third Test of the 2019 Ashes. Australia were leading the series 1-0 and England were left to chase 359 to win the game and draw level in the rubber.

However, England's start was absolutely pathetic as they were reduced to 15-2, which eventually became 286-9. Australia needed just one wicket for a win while England required 73 more runs. Stokes took charge as he smashed the Australian bowlers with disdain, smashing a phenomenal 135 with the help of eight sixes.

He shared a 76-run stand with Jack Leach, who contributed only one run to the partnership. Stokes' effort helped England keep the series alive and will forever be remembered in the folklore of Ashes cricket as one of the best innings ever.

