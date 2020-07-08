Ben Stokes'controlled agression will help him lead England from front: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar spoke about how Ben Stokes' controlled aggression can play a huge part for England.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar believes that Ben Stokes has all the attributes to become a successful captain in the longest format of the game. Ben Stokes will be leading England in the first Test against West Indies to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Regular skipper Joe Root will be not available for selection, with the Englishman having taken leave to attend the birth of his second child.

In a chat with former West Indies skipper Brian Lara on his app '100 MB', Sachin Tendulkar spoke about England's chances in the series and how Ben Stokes' performances could have a positive impact on the Three Lions.

"He is someone who is going to lead from the front, we have seen that on a number of occasions. He is aggressive, positive and when he has to be slightly defensive he is prepared to do that for the team. I always feel controlled aggression produces results and so far whatever I have seen, the aggression has been there but it is controlled. So this is what I think of Ben Stokes," Sachin Tendulkar said.

'Ben Stokes' impact on field is major'

While Joe Root is away on paternity leave 👶, @benstokes38 is going to be leading @englandcricket in the 1st Test against @windiescricket!

Ben Stokes' performances in the past 12 months for England have been nothing short of sensational. He played a crucial knock in the World Cup final which helped England win their maiden World Cup. B

en Stokes also played one of the best Test innings of all time at Headingley against Australia in the Ashes. Sachin Tendulkar credited the positive attitude of Ben Stokes' and appreciated his never-say-die attitude.

"For Ben Stokes from what he has been through in the recent past to where he is today it is a total transformation and it can happen only to someone who is mentally strong. When I first looked at him a few years ago, I could see his body language it was so positive and vibrant and that energy is infectious. I felt that he was one of those players where in time to come you look back and say Ben stokes, (Andrew) Flintoff, Ian Botham these are the leading all-rounders who played for England. I really rate him highly and his impact on the field is a major one," Sachin Tendulkar asserted.