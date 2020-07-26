Ben Stokes is in a league of his own at the moment, says Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes that England all-rounder Ben Stokes is performing at a different level altogether and that the performances of no other player from any country can even be compared to that of Ben Stokes' at the moment.

Ben Stokes became the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings after having a fantastic first two Test matches against West Indies. In the first Test at Southampton, Ben Stokes contributed with scores of 46 and 43 and six wickets with the ball, although England ended up losing the Test.

In the second Test at Old Trafford, Ben Stokes hit a magnificent century in the first innings and, when England needed quick runs in the second innings in order to force a result, it was Ben Stokes who opened the innings and made a crucial half-century.

“You can’t compare anyone in India at the moment with Ben Stokes. Absolutely not, because Ben Stokes is in his own league. What he has done in Test cricket, what he has done in one-day cricket, what he has done in T20 cricket, I don’t think so there’s anyone, let alone in India, there isn’t anyone who’s even close to him in world cricket at the moment. And that is the kind of impact player you need in every line-up,” Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

There is no one in world cricket at the moment like Ben Stokes: Gautam Gambhir

"You can't compare anyone in India at the moment with Ben Stokes" - @GautamGambhir



Agree or disagree?



Join his discussion with @jatinsapru and @IrfanPathan on #CricketConnected! pic.twitter.com/hAgxkj1l3z — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 26, 2020

Ben Stokes had a fantastic 2019 as an all-rounder and was an important reason why England were able to win their maiden World Cup title. Ben Stokes played a crucial knock in the final against New Zealand which helped his team win the final on boundary count.

Later in the Ashes in the third Test at Headingley, Ben Stokes played one of the best Test innings of all time, scoring 135 runs and helping England chase down a target of 359 in the fourth innings which included a 76-run last wicket stand.

“It would be a dream for every captain to have someone like Ben Stokes – whether he’s batting, whether he’s bowling, whether he’s fielding – and he’s a leader in his own capacity. You don’t have to be a leader to be a leader, you don’t need to be called a captain to be a captain. You can be a leader by your own performances as well. So, I think there are a lot of guys would be actually looking to be like Ben Stokes, but unfortunately, there’s no one at the moment in world cricket,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Thus, Gautam Gambhir believes that under extreme pressure and on more than one occasion, Ben Stokes has proven his worth as an all-rounder and he is an asset to any captain.