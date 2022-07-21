Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement: 5 former cricketers who have come up with strong reactions on unrelenting cricket schedule

England’s 2019 World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes recently stunned the cricketing world and fans when he announced his retirement from the ODI format. Only 31, Stokes termed the current cricket schedule as "unsustainable" while announcing his decision to quit ODIs.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his last ODI match against South Africa, the England cricketer opened up on his decision and commented:

"We're not cars where you can just fill us up with petrol or diesel and then let us go. It does have this effect on you, the amount of playing and traveling we do - it all adds up.

"The schedule at the moment is all very jam-packed. It's asking a lot of the players to keep putting in 100 per cent of their efforts every time they walk out on the field for their country.”

In the wake of Stokes’ shocking decision, a number of former cricketers have come forward and shared strong views about the crammed cricketing schedule.

#1 Play less bilaterals in T20 cricket: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Pic: Getty Images

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri has batted for a reduction in bilateral T20 matches. Shastri reckons that doing so will not only reduce the burden on players, but also increase the significance of the 20-over World Cup.

Speaking on Telegraph Sport’s podcast, the former Indian head coach said:

“I would be a little careful of the number of bilateral splits, especially in T20 cricket. There’s a lot of franchise cricket which can be encouraged, whichever country it’s in --- India, West Indies or Pakistan.

"You play less bilaterals and then you get together for the World Cups. So the emphasis on ICC World Cup events becomes paramount. Then people look forward to them.”

#2 Rest players from a game or a series to ensure their longevity: Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor has advised adequate rest for players to avoid Ben Stokes-like situations. Pic: Getty Images

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has suggested that giving players enough rest is one way to reduce Stokes-like situations from arising in the future.

According to him, playing T20s only in domestic cricket is unfeasible since only bigger nations will benefit from the move.

The Aussie legend told Wide World of Sports:

"I've seen it on a personal level, when I was on the CA board if the selectors rested someone like Adam Gilchrist from an ODI there was a hue and cry about leaving out one of your best players.

"That's a fair point, but at the same time you've got to balance that with the possibility that you lose a very good player earlier than you should, because they have to make a decision that's in their own best interest.”

Taylor continued:

"You're better off resting them from a game or a series here and there to ensure their longevity. If you pick your best team for every game, you risk a Ben Stokes-situation, where a great player is retiring early."

#3 “One-day cricket is kind of dying” - Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram is not surprised with Ben Stokes’ decision to quit ODI cricket. Pic: Getty Images

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is in favor of authorities scrapping the 50-over format. According to Akram, ODI matches are a drag, with most countries struggling to fill up stadiums.

Speaking on The Telegraph's Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast, Akram said while reacting to Stokes’ retirement:

“Him deciding that he is retiring from one-day cricket is quite sad, but I agree with him. Even as a commentator one-day cricket is just a drag now, especially after T20. I can imagine as a player. 50 overs, 50 overs, then you have to pre-game, post-game, the lunch game.”

He added:

"T20 is kind of easier, four hours the game is over. The leagues all around the world, there is a lot more money - I suppose this is part and parcel of the modern cricket. T20 or Test cricket. One-day cricket is kind of dying.

Asked if cricket authorities should consider scrapping ODIs altogether, he nodded in agreement and replied:

“I think so. In England you have full houses. In India, Pakistan especially, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, one-day cricket you are not going to fill the stadiums. They are doing it just for the sake of doing it. It’s kind of run-of-the-mill.”

#4 “It is madness for players” - Nasser Hussain on punishing schedule

Nasser Hussain is unhappy with the current cricket schedule. Pic: Getty Images

Former England captain Nasser Hussain termed Stokes’ decision to retire from ODIs as disappointing news, but attributed it to an unrelenting cricketing schedule.

Issuing a warning, he told Sky Sports:

“It is madness for players. If the ICC just keep putting on ICC events and individual boards just keep filling the gaps with as much cricket as possible, eventually these cricketers will just say I'm done.

"Stokes is done with one format aged 31, which can't be right, really. The schedule needs looking at, it is a bit of a joke at the moment.”

Like a few other former cricketers, Hussain agreed that the volume of ODI cricket might have to be cut to reduce the burden on players. He opined:

"It looks like 50-over cricket is the one everyone is looking at, because everyone loves Test match cricket and everyone loves T20 cricket. The IPL is getting a wider window, so that'll go on for even longer and players will pull out.

"South Africa have also pulled out of a bilateral series coming up in white-ball cricket which could cost them qualification to the World Cup, and that is a big deal.”

#5 “Bilateral series will have to go” - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan is worried about the rising influence of T20 leagues. Pic: Getty Images

Another former England captain, Michael Vaughan, blamed the growing influence of T20 leagues across the globe for player fatigue. He lamented that the bilateral limited-overs series’ might stop if all countries all start hosting franchise tournaments.

Sharing his thoughts in the wake of Stokes’ retirement, Vaughan tweeted:

"Bilateral ODI / T20 series will have to go if all the boards around the world are desperate for their own Franchise tournaments !! Something has to give .. It shouldn’t be players retiring from one format aged 31 !!!"

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Bi lateral ODI / T20 series will have to go if all the boards around the world are desperate for there own Franchise tournaments !! Something has to give .. It shouldn’t be players retiring from one format aged 31 !!!! Bi lateral ODI / T20 series will have to go if all the boards around the world are desperate for there own Franchise tournaments !! Something has to give .. It shouldn’t be players retiring from one format aged 31 !!!!

Stokes played last ODI match for England against South Africa at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday (July 19). It was a disappointing exit for the World Cup-winning all-rounder. He went wicketless in his five overs and was dismissed for five as England went down by 62 runs.

