Ben Stokes retired: 3 reasons why all-rounder's retirement is a huge blow to England

In a shocking announcement on Monday, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has called time on his ODI career. He has confirmed that he will play his final ODI game at his home ground in Durham, where England will play the first of their three-match series against South Africa on Tuesday.

Stokes has played 104 ODIs for England, scoring 2919 runs at an average of 39.44, scoring three centuries and 21 half-centuries in the process. He has also taken 74 wickets in the format and is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders his country has produced.

The Durham cricketer played a pivotal role in England's success at the 2019 World Cup and will be a huge blow to Jos Buttler's side. However, the English Test captain has confirmed he will continue to captain his side in the longest format while also playing T20Is.

He has cited his workload management as the reason for his retirement. In a statement released on his Twitter account, here is what Stokes had to say:

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all.:

With the ODI World Cup to be held next year, Buttler and Matthew Mott's side will need to fill a huge gap in their side. Most sides will miss a player of his quality and there's little doubt that his absence will be felt in the 50-over format.

On that note, we take a look at three reasons why Ben Stokes' retirement is a huge blow to the England side.

#1 Ben Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in the world

The England Test captain has been one of the best all-rounders in the modern game. He is a match-winner in every sense of the word and is one of the few players who would run through a brick wall for his side if he had to.

Be it with the bat, ball or on the field, Stokes is probably head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates in every department. With nearly 3000 runs and 74 wickets in the format, there's no doubt that he will be leaving a huge void in the side.

#2 Experience and leadership

Ben Stokes is one of the leaders in the England side.

England will not only miss Ben Stokes, the all-rounder, but also the genuine leader in the dressing room. With Eoin Morgan announcing his retirement and handing over the reigns to Jos Buttler, England lost one of their best captains in recent times.

The Durham all-rounder's experience and leadership skills could have helped ease the transition for the current captain, but that won't be the case.

A tactical double whammy for England might be the retirement of two lynchpins in their batting order. With Stokes and Morgan hanging their boots, the side could miss a left-hander in the middle order.

Not only that, but the current England white-ball squad is also going through a bit of a transition, not just in leadership roles. Their bowling unit lacks enough international experience as well and the all-rounder has been the captain's go-to option to provide key breakthroughs whenever required.

#3 Finding a successor ahead of the next World Cup

With all the focus on the T20 World Cup in Australia this year, the ODIs have become a rarity in the modern game. After their three-match series against South Africa, England are scheduled to play three games against Australia and five matches against Pakistan.

Ahead of the 50-over World Cup next year, the reigning ODI champions might be able to squeeze in a few more one-dayers in between. However, with constant chopping and changing in an attempt to manage workloads, they might not have enough time to test out their full-strength side in the build-up to the major tournament.

Ben Stokes was the Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final. Not only do England have to find an ideal successor to fill the big boots he'll leave behind, but they'll also find the right balance for their side in the limited time they have ahead.

Fair to say, the new England leadership group will have their hands full in the coming months.

