Ben Stokes reveals why he did not want Alex Hales in England’s World Cup 2019 squad

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has had an unforgettable 2019. He first played a stellar role in the team’s maiden World Cup triumph and followed it up with a miraculous innings in the Headingley Test of Ashes 2019 to pull off a win out of a near-impossible situation.

Speaking about the World Cup, England had to replace opening batsman Alex Hales at the last moment after he tested positive for a banned substance. Now, in his newly-released book ‘On Fire’, Stokes has explained in detail why he was against having Hales in the World Cup squad.

"I went into all the details about my experience of what happened on the 2017-18 tour of Australia and posed the question as to whether Hales was the level of player that we could make an exception for,"

Stokes is quoted as saying in his book, according to reports.

"In the end, it came down to us protecting the culture and environment we had built,"

Stokes added on the topic.

Alex Hales

The all-rounder further revealed that England skipper Eoin Morgan had asked for the opinion of senior players on the controversy surrounding the explosive opening batsman. Stokes said his view on the issue was clear, and he didn’t want Hales as a distraction during the big event.

"Eoin made made it his business to seek out the senior players within the squad to canvas their views as to what should be done about Alex's situation. When asked directly what I would do, I came straight out with it: No. I can't have him in the squad,"

Stokes further wrote in the book.

Stokes had a phenomenal World Cup 2019. He scored a total of 465 runs, and smashed an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s which took the game into the Super Over, after which England won on the controversial boundary-count rule.

