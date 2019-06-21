Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 bowling figures of all time

Vishal Singh

Glenn McGrath is the most successful bowler in World Cup history

The most coveted trophy in the sport of cricket, the World Cup has, for a long time now provided unmatched entertainment as countries build up their best team over four years to claim the top honors.

One of the most notable changes to the sport as such is the fact that the game has gradually shifted towards the batsmen. Flat pitches, smaller boundaries and fielding restrictions, all of these have together contributed immensely in this gradual shift.

However, there have been some remarkable bowling performances which have gone on to turn matches and won games as well. Here are the top three best bowling performances in World Cup history.

#3 Tim Southee (7-33 against England, 2015)

Tim Southee celebrates the fall of a wicket

Tim Southee made his debut for the Kiwis back in 2008 on the back of his phenomenal performances in the domestic circuit and since then, he has been a regular feature in the New Zealand side.

It was in the 2015 edition of the ICC World Cup when Southee blew away the star-studded England side with his ability to swing the ball at a lively pace that troubled the best of batsmen.

The Kiwi pacer finished with the figures of 7/33 in his 9 overs, restricting England to a score of merely 123 runs. His skillfull bowling ripped apart the renowned English batting unit comprising of Ian Bell, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan.

New Zealand managed to chase the target in just 74 balls and Southee was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance. Tim Southee finished with 15 wickets from nine matches at the end of the tournament.

