ODI XI of the 21st Century

ram FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.36K // 01 Aug 2018, 09:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After the outset of One Day Internationals, cricket witnessed a drastic change in the number of game followers. The first ODI bout was between England and Australia as a game decider for the rain-affected test match. Later, ICC decided to make it as a format in the game. This decision attracted more followers to the game and was something different from the 5 day Test cricket.

The 1975 World Cup tournament was a trial for checking the format popularity. As the event gained positive feedbacks, ODI format became a pivotal part of every International series. Later ICC introduced a lot of new regulations to the format in which fielding restrictions were remarkable.

Till 1996, One Day Internationals had an orthodox scoring style, and 300+ runs were infrequent in the setup. But the 1996 World Cup was a tipping point in the limited overs cricket. When Sri Lanka won the tournament, Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana displayed an unlike scoring pattern. Later, One-day Internationals evolved as a celebrated event. Broadcasters introduced new technologies and became one of the most revenue making sports events.

Now we are in the 21st century. Cricket beheld a lot of changes from the past. Although T20I's radicalized ODIs acclaim, it is still popular among game lovers. Currently, 12 nations have given with the permanent ODI status with the latest being Afghanistan and Ireland(On December 5, 2017). Every cricket player has the dream of being part a of their National cricket team. Some of them grasp the spot, but maintaining the stance depends on their talent and skill.

So, now we are going for a review on the ODI players who dominated in the 21st century with their knack and exertion. The list will comprise 11 players, counting 5 Batsmen, 2 All-rounder, and 4 Bowlers.

1. Sachin Tendulkar(India)

No surprises! If there is a list of best in cricket, Sachin Tendulkar will have an assured spot in it.

No one seemed to expect that the 16-year-old boy will conquer the records of cricket World when he made his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1989. Till that time cricket had only one greatest ever, Bradman but Little Master achieved beyond the bounds of possibility in the game. Sachin mold mountains of records in cricket and holds the record for most number of records in cricket.

Sachin made 463 outings in ODIs and scored 18426 which composed of 49 hundred and 96 half centuries. The interesting fact is that each number in the above statement is a record. When he scored an unbeaten 200 hundred against South Africa in 2010, Sachin became the first batsmen to do this in ODIs. His records don't end up here as there exists numerous records by the Little Master.

Sachin's career witnessed a turning point when he was promoted to the open in the New Zealand series in 1994. An exceptional 82 run performance made him a standing member in the position.Considering his records, performance, charisma In every aspect Sachin Tendulkar deserves a position in the best of ODI teams.

1 / 11 NEXT