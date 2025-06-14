Best playing 11 of WTC 2023-25 cycle ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Temba Bavuma

South Africa beat Australia by five wickets in the ICC 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Saturday, June 14. The Proteas thus lifted the WTC title for the first time. They also ended their long and frustrating wait for an ICC crown. South Africa's only victory in an ICC event before this came when they won the ICC Knockout Trophy in Bangladesh in 1998.

The Proteas began Day 4 of the 2025 WTC final, needing 69 runs for a famous win. Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 102 and skipper Temba Bavuma on 65. The chasing side completed the formalities on Saturday, getting over the line in the first session of play. While Bavuma perished for 66, Markram made 136 before falling, with the Proteas at the doorsteps of victory.

The summit clash at Lord's between South Africa and Australia also marked the conclusion of the 2023-25 WTC cycle. On that note, we try and put together the best playing XI of the just-concluded cycle.

Top order: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aiden Markram, Joe Root

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and South Africa's Markram would be the openers in the best playing XI of the 2023-25 WTC cycle, while England's Joe Root would occupy the crucial number three slot.

Jaiswal was exceptional with the willow. In 19 matches (36 innings), he scored 1,798 runs at an average of 52.88, with the aid of four hundreds and 10 half-centuries. Markram scored 708 runs in 20 innings at an average of 37.26, with two hundreds and three fifties. He delivered when it mattered the most.

The prolific Root finished as the leading run-getter in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. In 22 matches (40 innings), he amassed 1,968 runs at an average of 54.66, with the aid of seven hundreds and as many half-centuries. His career-best Test score of 262 was registered against Pakistan in Multan in October 2024.

Middle order: Temba Bavuma (c), Kamindu Mendis, Alex Carey (wk)

Fittingly, South African skipper Temba Bavuma would lead the best playing XI of the 2023-25 WTC cycle. In eight matches (13 innings), the right-handed batter contributed 711 runs at an average of 59.25, with two hundreds and five half-centuries. He battled injury to play a crucial knock in the WTC final and was inspirational as the leader of the ship.

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis makes the list ahead of Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Harry Brook, who were also impressive in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. Mendis played 11 matches (20 innings) and smashed five hundreds and three fifties. His stats include a best of 182* against New Zealand in Galle in 2024.

Australia's Alex Carey pipped India's Rishabh Pant to make it to the best playing XI of the 2023-25 WTC cycle. Carey played a number of crucial knocks to bail his team out of trouble. In 20 matches (32 innings), he contributed 1,020 runs at an average of 35.17, with one hundred and five half-centuries. His career-best Test score of 156 was registered against Sri Lanka in Galle in February this year.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood

The best playing XI of the 2023-25 WTC final would comprise a strong pace bowling line-up featuring Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, and Josh Hazlewood. India's recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin would be the frontline spinner in the side.

Cummins led Australia commendably and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. In 18 matches, he picked up 80 wickets at an average of 23.48, with the aid of six five-wicket hauls. Rabada spearheaded South Africa's campaign with the ball, claiming 56 scalps in 11 innings at an average of 18.73, with four five-fers to his credit.

Bumrah was outstanding with the ball even as India's WTC campaign went off track towards the second half. In 15 matches, he picked up 77 wickets at an average of 15.09, with five five-fers and a best of 6-45. Hazlewood also produced brilliant numbers. In 14 Tests, he claimed 59 scalps at an average of 20.45, with the aid of three five-fers.

Ashwin narrowly pipped Aussie counterpart Nathan Lyon in the battle for off spinners. The 38-year-old played 14 matches and picked up 63 wickets at an average of 24.55, with five five-fers. He also chipped in with the bat, scoring 374 runs in 20 innings, which included a best of 113 against Bangladesh at his home ground in Chennai in September 2024.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

