Big Bash League 2021, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Adelaide Strikers will square off against Hobart Hurricanes in the 35th match of the Big Bash League 2021. Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this exciting contest.

The Adelaide Strikers are struggling in the competition and are languishing at the bottom of the table, having won only one game out of eight. They only have nine points under their belt. The Strikers lost to Sydney Thunder in their last game.

Batting first, the Thunder scored 172 in their 20 overs. The Strikers’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 144, losing the game by 28 runs.

The Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won four games and lost as many out of eight. They have 17 points to their name and are placed in the fourth position in the points table. They lost to Brisbane Heat in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Hurricanes did a good job of restricting the Heat to 150. What followed was a disappointing effort from their batters as they managed to score only 136 in their 20 overs, falling short by 14 runs.

Both the Strikers and the Hurricanes will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 35, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: January 5, 2021, Wednesday, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark.

Expect a high-scoring game on Wednesday.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Adelaide is expected to range between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Wednesday.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Wes Agar and Peter Siddle picked up three wickets apiece but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Thunder posted 172 on the board. Harry Nielsen top-scored with 39 but lack of partnerships resulted in them getting knocked over on 144.

Probable XI

Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes

Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets and the other bowlers stepped up to restrict the Heat to 150. Thomas Rogers, lower down the order, remained unbeaten on 33 but a lack of contribution from the other batters led to them falling short by 14 runs.

Probable XI

Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their previous games and need to be on their toes to get back to winning ways. The batters from both sides need to step up in their upcoming clash as their bowlers have been doing a fine job so far.

The Hobart Hurricanes look a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this encounter.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Matthew Wade to score a fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far