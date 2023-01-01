Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 26, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers are set to cross swords in Match No. 26 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Monday, January 2. The match will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Hurricanes, led by Matthew Wade, are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a poor net run rate of -0.957. After the Brisbane Heat beat the Sydney Sixers by 15 runs on Sunday, the Hurricanes became the new cellar dwellers of the championship.

They will go into their next match after a hefty 62-run defeat at the hands of the Sydney Thunder. The decision to field first backfired for the Hurricanes as the Thunder scored 228 for the loss of six wickets. Wade scored 67 off 30, but the Hurricanes finished with 166 in 17 overs.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, on the other hand, started the tournament with three wins in a row. Once placed at the top of the table, they looked dangerous. However, a three-match losing streak has pushed them down to fourth place.

The side lost to the Melbourne Stars by eight runs in their previous game on December 31. After the Stars scored 186 for seven, the Strikers finished short despite Adam Hose's 41-ball 56. Henry Hunt also scored 49 while opening the batting but his efforts were in vain.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 26, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 2, 2023, Monday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The venue earlier hosted a game between the Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades, which was a low-scoring affair. Batting isn’t expected to be easy on this surface. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

There will be a 21 percent chance of rain at around 7:15 pm local time but nothing after that. The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

D Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith.

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short, Henry Hunt, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c).

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers are favorites to win their next game despite being on a three-match losing streak. The Hurricanes haven’t been at their best and the Strikers will be fancying their chances against them.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Shadab Khan to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes