Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 45, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with each other in Match No.45 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Tuesday, January 17. The match will take place at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, are in with a brilliant chance of displacing the Perth Scorchers from the top of the points table. Currently placed fifth with 15 points and a net run rate of +0.016, the Sixers have been among the standout teams in the ongoing tournament.

They are currently on a three-match winning streak and recently defeated table-toppers Scorchers by six runs on January 15. Fast bowler Sean Abbott became the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 4-0-18-3. Opener Josh Philippe also scored a fifty for the Sixers.

The Strikers, led by Travis Head, are placed fourth in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.483. However, the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder are breathing down their necks with 10 points as well. A victory would take them to the third spot on the table.

They will go into the game after a 17-run defeat at the hands of Brisbane Heat. After being put in to bat first, the Heat scored 154. Harry Conway picked up three wickets. Thereafter, the Strikers could only manage to score 137 for nine in their 20 overs.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 45, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Tuesday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The venue in Coffs Harbour is yet to host a match this season and hence, nothing much is known about its nature. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

There will be a 14 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short, Travis Head (c), Chris Lynn, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

The Sixers are firm favorites to win the upcoming game as they are on a three-match winning streak. The Heat have looked decent of late, but getting past the Sixers won’t be a walk in the park for them.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

