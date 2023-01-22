Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 53, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will lock horns in Match No.53 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Monday, January 23. The match will take place at the Bellerive Oval.

The Hurricanes, led by Matthew Wade, are placed seventh in the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.300. But with two matches left, they have every chance of breaking into the top five and playing in the playoffs. But a loss would put the skids under them.

They will be a tad low on confidence after losing their last two matches. The Hurricanes will go into the match after a 12-run defeat at the hands of the Brisbane Heat. After being asked to chase down 163, the Hurricanes managed to score only 150 for six.

The Sixers, in the meantime, lost their chance to finish as table-toppers after the Perth Scorchers defeated the Melbourne Renegades by 10 runs at the Perth Stadium. The Sixers are assured of a second-place finish regardless of the result in their final group match.

The Sixers are currently on a five-match winning streak and will go into their next match after beating the Sydney Thunder by 125 runs. Steve Smith became the Player of the Match in the 19-over game after he joined an elite list of batters with back-to-back T20 hundreds.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 53, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 23, 2023, Monday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval has been a sporting one thus far. But the track has helped the team batting second. The chasing team has won three out of four matches at the venue.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-70s.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Tim David, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Todd Murphy

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The Sixers have been in stupendous form this season and will be keen to end the league phase with a win. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won all their home matches. Keeping in mind all the factors, the chasing team should win the next game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

