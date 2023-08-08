"Biggest franchise tournament in the world" - Zak Crawley hints at entering IPL 2024 auction

England opener Zak Crawley hasn't ruled out registering for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2024 edition. However, the right-handed batter has underlined about staying realistic and that he will go for it only if there's a chance.

Crawley has been a Test specialist for England since making his international debut and has played only three ODIs alongside no T20I caps. However, he has maintained a strike rate of 114 in 50-over internationals with a half-century.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the 25-year-old hailed IPL as the biggest franchise event that gives players the chance to test themselves against the best. Crawley stated that if he manages to get an IPL contract, he would be thrilled.

"It's the biggest franchise tournament in the world. It's the only place to see all the best playing against each other. It's great cricket and to be able to test yourself in that tournament would be awesome. We'll see how I go. If I score some runs and it looks like I've half a chance then, then potentially I will [put my name forward]. I'm a realistic guy though, so if I feel like there's no chance then I won't… If I was good enough one day to play in the IPL and someone wanted me, then I'd absolutely love to go," he said.

The 25-year-old also has impressive numbers in T20s, mustering 1469 runs in 56 matches, striking at 140.97 alongside a hundred. Crawley is currently plying his trade for the London Spirit in the third season of The Hundred.

Zak Crawley willing to play in the upcoming West Indies tour

Zak Crawley during an ODI against Pakistan. (Credits: Getty)

With England set to tour the Caribbean for three ODIs and as many T20Is early next year, Zak Crawley intends to play in the series. He added:

"I'd love to go on that tour. We'll have to see how selection goes but the Caribbean is an awesome place to play - and I haven't had the chance to go on a white ball tour for England yet, so any opportunity I get would be awesome. If they want me for that tour, I'd absolutely love to go. There's obviously a few guys ahead of me at the moment. But if I score some runs then hopefully my name starts getting thrown into the hat."

Meanwhile, England are the defending champions ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.